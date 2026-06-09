SoFi Stadium Workers Reach Tentative Deal, Avert World Cup Strike

SoFi Stadium food and beverage workers have reached a tentative labor agreement with Legends Global, averting a strike during the FIFA World Cup. The deal includes pay increases, premium pay for World Cup events, and protections against ICE presence, while preserving workers' right to strike over safety concerns.

SoFi Stadium food and beverage workers represented by Unite Here Local 11 have reached a tentative labor agreement with their employer, Legends Global, averting a planned strike that could have disrupted operations during the FIFA World Cup .

The deal, announced on Tuesday morning, addresses key demands for better wages and protections against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence at the workplace, which had become a central issue in negotiations. The workers, who staff concessions and hospitality services at the stadium, had threatened to walk off the job during the high-profile international soccer tournament, prompting intensified talks in recent weeks.

The tentative contract covers approximately 2,000 employees and includes a significant pay increase across the board, as well as premium pay for those working during the World Cup and other major events. Union leaders declined to specify the exact wage increases but emphasized that the package represents a substantial improvement over the previous contract. A particularly notable provision is the preservation of workers' right to strike over safety concerns, including the presence of immigration agents.

Unite Here Local 11 president Kurt Petersen described this as unprecedented in union contracts, noting that such agreements typically require a no-strike clause. The agreement also includes protections that prevent immigration enforcement actions from disrupting the workplace. This was a critical issue for workers, many of whom are immigrants concerned about potential ICE activities during the World Cup, when security is heightened.

The union argued that the threat of deportation or detention could create a hostile environment and undermine worker dignity. The new contract ensures that employees can raise safety concerns without retaliation and maintain their right to withhold labor if they feel endangered. Legends Global, the company that operates food and beverage services at SoFi Stadium, expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

In a statement, the company said, We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite Here Local 11 and look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans at the FIFA World Cup matches. The deal still requires ratification by union members, who are expected to vote in the coming days. If approved, the contract will run for several years, covering not only the World Cup but also future events at the stadium.

The tentative agreement averts what could have been a major disruption during the World Cup, which is set to draw massive crowds to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Workers had voted to authorize a strike earlier this month, citing stagnant wages and insufficient protections. The union had organized rallies and public pressure campaigns to highlight their demands.

With the deal now in place, both sides expressed optimism that the labor dispute has been resolved amicably, allowing the focus to shift to welcoming fans from around the world





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Sofi Stadium Unite Here Local 11 World Cup Labor Deal ICE Protections

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