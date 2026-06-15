Socialist's chances of winning D.C. mayoral race to govern U.S. Capital

Janeese Lewis Georga could become Washington, D.C.'s first Democratic socialist mayor if she wins the primary on Tuesday.

If Lewis George wins the primary, she would be heavily favored in the general election, as D.C. is among the most Democratic areas of the country, having given Trump less than 7 percent of its vote in the 2024 election.

She would join New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as part of a new wave of Democratic socialist mayors leading a major American city. Trump is an important factor in the race, as whoever wins will have to walk a fine line of standing up to Trump to appease the district’s Democratic base while not invoking his administration’s ire.

Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser has sought to establish a cordial relationship with the president, who last year said she had “become very popular" after backing his crackdown on crime in the capital. Trump has madeWhat Polls Show About the Race Independent polling gives Lewis George, who serves on the D.C. Council, a lead over other candidates. This year's mayoral primary will mark D.C.

's first time using a ranked-choice system, where voters will rank candidates based on their preference. After all votes are counted, if no candidate reaches 50 percent, the one with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated, and their voters will be redistributed based on their second choice. That continues until a candidate reaches a majority.

City Cast/TrueDot , as he became among the group’s most prominent officeholders in the country, leading the nation’s largest city. Democratic socialists are working to build off that momentum this year.

Lewis George could deliver another win for the political left if she prevails and, like Mamdani, her relationship with the Trump administration will be closely watched.still being critical of the mayor's policiesAdditionally, Nithya Raman has advanced to the general election in the Los Angeles mayoral race to take on incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Raman has also received the backing of DSA and hasIf Raman and Lewis George win in November, three of the largest cities in the country will be led by Democratic socialists.that the “momentum on the ground is palpable” on Monday, just one day ahead of the primary, saying that people in D.C. are “ready for a leadership that puts people first.

” “But we are not taking anyone or anything for granted," she said.

"This team is ready to run through the tape and deliver on real change for all of D.C. ”“We can keep electing the same career politicians who are part of the culture of corruption in DC, or we can choose new leadership with clean hands and the operational experience to fix the basics,” she said.

“One thing I’ve learned over the last several months is that there are a lot of voters who don’t spend their time talking to pollsters, political consultants or prediction markets," she said. "They’re busy living their lives and trying to make ends meet. Those voters matter just as much as the people who make political predictions for a living. ”“All through this campaign, we’ve given District residents a clear choice: move Washington, D.C.

, forward with fresh leadership and new ideas, or remain stuck in the past with the same political establishment that’s been in charge for decades,” he said.that D.C. voters are looking for a new direction.

“While much of the media coverage has focused on two candidates, multiple polls have shown our campaign competing for third and fourth place in a crowded field,” he said. Lewis George serves as a member of the council of the District of Columbia. She earned a law degree from Howard University and has worked in Philadelphia as a prosecutor.

She was first elected to the council in 2020 and is a self-described Democratic socialist who has been endorsed by the local chapter of the DSA. If elected, she would become the first Democratic socialist mayor of Washington. She has focused on issues including expanding a childcare subsidy. On Friday, the Office of Campaign Finance said Lewis George’s campaign “violated multiple provisions of District campaign finance law and the Fair Elections Program.

” “As a result, the Committee was assessed $16,000 in civil penalties. Additionally, Safe & Affordable DC, an independent expenditure committee, was found in violation of campaign finance law and was assessed a $4,000 civil penalty. The findings were issued in a Final Order dated June 12, 2026,” the office wrote in a statement.

In a statement to WTTG in Washington, Lewis George’s campaign said they would appeal the “reckless” order, saying it was"riddled with factual errors" and"violates procedural requirements that govern its investigations and other enforcement actions.

", depending on the results of the election. “Maybe we take back Washington and run it on a federal basis,” he said. “We won’t put up with it. We’re not going to lose our businesses.

By the way, Washington now is a safe, beautiful place. ” President Richard Nixon signed the Home Rule Act in 1973, giving D.C. ’s population the ability to elect their local leaders, but Congress still retains significant control over local affairs. A revocation of the agreement would go through Congress.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, local powers in D.C.

“Washington, D.C. , must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see," Trump wrote online in August 2025, after an employee of the Department of Government Efficiency was attacked during an attempted carjacking.

"If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. ” While Trump looms over the race, he's only one issue the next mayor will have to address.

The district has faced years of fiscal challenges and concerns around public safety that remain on the minds of many voters ahead of the primary.





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