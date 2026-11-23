Suzy Rook discovered a 10cm thyroid nodule after voice changes. She underwent surgery at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, revealing early-stage papillary thyroid cancer.

Social worker Suzy Rook received an early-stage cancer diagnosis after noticing significant changes in her voice that led to immediate medical intervention. The 37-year-old from Dumfries and Galloway experienced a husky, gravelly tone that caused strangers to mistake her for a man during phone calls. These vocal shifts, which began around 18 months ago, prompted a specialist referral that ultimately revealed a large thyroid nodule pressing on her windpipe.

Progression Of Vocal Symptoms And Medical History

Rook, who lives with her husband Neil and their three children, initially found the changes in her voice humorous, with Neil joking that she sounded like Marge Simpson. However, the situation became concerning when she lost her voice completely after long workdays and began gasping for breath with a harsh, high-pitched sound. She had no history of asthma or recent infections, which made the symptoms particularly confusing for a previously fit and healthy individual who was a regular outdoor swimmer and a former Scotland international rugby player.

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The root cause traced back to a thyroid swelling discovered in 2019. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck that regulates metabolism and energy levels. At the time of discovery, doctors identified the swelling as a simple nodule, attributing it likely to hormonal changes from having three children close together. Rook underwent regular six-monthly scans to monitor the nodule, which all results initially indicated were clear and not growing.

Identification Of Large Thyroid Nodule And Surgical Intervention

Alarm bells rang in August last year when Rook experienced sudden and severe vocal changes, leading a nurse practitioner to refer her to a specialist at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. A subsequent scan revealed a massive 10cm nodule, which was 2cm larger than the previous scan, impinging directly on her windpipe and vocal cords. The surgeon determined that the half of her thyroid gland affected by the nodule needed to be removed immediately to prevent further respiratory and vocal damage.

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Rook underwent a nine-hour operation to remove the affected tissue. The surgeon expressed that it was unlikely to be cancer at that stage, offering a sense of relief that the physical pressure on her airway was resolved. However, the recovery period required strict silence, with Rook instructed to avoid speaking for weeks to allow her throat to heal, resulting in her having to whisper for an extended duration.

Confirmation Of Papillary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Despite the initial reassurances, the post-operative pathology results delivered a shocking diagnosis six weeks after the surgery. Tests conducted on the margins of the removed tissue detected the presence of cancer. Rook was informed that she had developed papillary thyroid cancer, which is the most common type, accounting for 85 per cent of all thyroid cancer cases. This form of cancer typically grows in tiny finger-like projections and is generally slow-growing, which likely contributed to its early detection despite the large size of the nodule.

The diagnosis highlights a broader trend of increasing thyroid cancer cases in the United Kingdom. Thyroid cancer diagnoses have risen by 36 per cent over the past decade alone, with cases tripling since the early 1990s. The condition is three to four times more common in women than in men, peaking in women aged 40 to 44, although oestrogen is thought to play a role in its development. It remains the most common cancer in women aged 20 to 29 and the second most common in women in their 30s and 40s.

Broader Context Of Thyroid Nodules And Cancer Types

It is estimated that 60 per cent of people may have thyroid nodules, which become more common with age as thyroid cells develop abnormally and clump together. While most nodules are harmless, between 5 and 15 per cent are cancerous. Rook's case involved the papillary type, but there are other forms such as follicular cancer, which starts in the cells that make thyroid hormone, and medullary thyroid cancer, which is much rarer.

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Medullary thyroid cancer accounts for only 2 to 4 per cent of cases and is often more aggressive. It starts in specialised thyroid cells that produce the calcium-regulating hormone calcitonin and is more likely to spread than other forms. Rook's early-stage papillary diagnosis offers a more optimistic prognosis compared to these rarer, more aggressive forms, though her experience underscores the importance of monitoring voice changes as a potential indicator of underlying thyroid issues.

Rook's story serves as a reminder of the importance of medical follow-ups and listening to bodily changes, even when initial scans appear normal. The rapid growth of her nodule from the last scan to the 10cm discovery demonstrates how quickly conditions can evolve. Her journey from a humorous observation of a changed voice to a life-altering cancer diagnosis highlights the critical nature of timely medical intervention for thyroid abnormalities.