Social Security OASI Trust Fund Projected to Deplete by 2032

Latest Social Security Trustees report predicts the OASI trust fund will run out in 2032, leading to 78% benefit payments, while the disability fund remains solvent through 2099.

The Social Security Board of Trustees has released its annual report, projecting that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance ( OASI ) Trust Fund will be depleted in the fourth quarter of 2032.

Once depleted, the Social Security Administration would only be able to pay 78% of promised benefits to retirees and survivors. The Disability Insurance Trust Fund, in contrast, is projected to remain solvent through the end of the century. Currently, the number of Social Security beneficiaries stands at 70 million as of the end of 2025, with total annual benefits paid reaching approximately $1.60 trillion against collected taxes and interest of $1.45 trillion.

Social Security Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano emphasized the need for lawmakers and the agency to collaborate on ensuring long-term financial stability. If the two trust funds were combined, full benefits could be paid until 2034, after which 83% would be payable. These projections highlight ongoing fiscal challenges for the program





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Social Security Trust Fund Retirement Benefits OASI Disability Insurance Solvency Trustees Report

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