Social Security Fairness Act to Increase Benefits for Millions

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law in January, repeals provisions that previously reduced Social Security benefits for individuals who received pensions from non-covered employment. The act will impact over 3.2 million people, including teachers, firefighters, police officers, federal employees, and workers covered by foreign social security systems. While the change is welcomed, the Social Security Administration expects it will take over a year to process the adjustments and pay retroactive benefits.

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law in January following strong bipartisan support, is poised to significantly impact the retirement income of over 3.2 million individuals. The new law repeals provisions that previously reduced Social Security benefits for individuals who also received pension income from work where they did not contribute to Social Security .

This primarily affects certain teachers, firefighters, police officers, federal employees, and workers covered by foreign social security systems. The act specifically targets two long-standing federal laws: the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), enacted in 1983, and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), enacted in 1977. Both laws penalized individuals who received pensions from non-covered employment by reducing their Social Security benefits. Advocates who fought for years to repeal these provisions hailed the signing of the act as a victory, even though the Social Security Administration expects it will take more than a year to adjust benefits and pay all retroactive benefits. Roger Boudreau, a 75-year-old retired English teacher and president of the Rhode Island American Federation of Teachers retirees chapter, considers the signing of the act a highlight of his life. He estimates he personally has been losing about $5,000 per year in retirement due to a penalty of about 40% on his earned benefits for the past decade. Boudreau hopes his role as a founding member of the National WEP/GPO Repeal Task Force will be included in his obituary. Another beneficiary, Carl Jordan, a retired fire captain from Canton, Ohio, started working a second job as a phlebotomist and later as an apheresis technician to supplement his firefighter's income and support his family. He was surprised to learn that his Social Security benefits would be reduced due to the pension he earned from his firefighting career. Jordan estimates the reductions have cost him about $27,000 over the years. The extra Social Security benefit money will help him pay off his mortgage sooner and cover home improvements. Both Boudreau and Jordan are examples of individuals who will see their Social Security benefits increase thanks to the Social Security Fairness Act. However, the agency's timeline for processing the changes means beneficiaries will have to wait patiently for their increased payments





