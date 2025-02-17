Social Security Fairness Act: A Victory for Millions, Though Retroactive Benefits Delayed

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law in January, repeals two provisions that reduced Social Security benefits for individuals with pensions from non-covered employment. While the victory is celebrated, the Social Security Administration estimates it will take over a year to process the benefit changes for over 3.2 million affected individuals.

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law in January with overwhelming bipartisan support, repeals provisions that previously reduced Social Security benefits for individuals who also received pension income from work where they did not pay into Social Security. This landmark legislation affects over 3.2 million individuals, many of whom will see significantly larger benefit checks and, in some cases, become eligible for Social Security benefits for the first time.

The Act specifically repeals two federal laws enacted decades ago: the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) from 1983 and the Government Pension Offset (GPO) from 1977. These laws penalized certain workers by reducing their Social Security benefits if they received pensions from jobs where employers were not required to withhold Social Security payroll taxes. This often affected teachers, firefighters, police officers, federal employees, and workers covered by foreign social security systems.While the Social Security Administration expects it will take more than a year to adjust benefits and pay all retroactive benefits, advocates who fought tirelessly for this change for years view its enactment as a major victory. Roger Boudreau, a 75-year-old retired teacher and former president of the Rhode Island American Federation of Teachers retirees chapter, considers the signing of the Social Security Fairness Act as the highlight of his life. Boudreau, a founding member of the National WEP/GPO Repeal Task Force, estimates he has personally lost about $5,000 per year in retirement due to a penalty of about 40% on his earned benefits. He, along with countless other retirees, now eagerly awaits the day when their Social Security benefits will reflect the full value of their contributions





