Social Security payments of up to $5,181 are due this week as beneficiaries prepare for a new cost-of-living increase in 2027.

Millions of Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, with some expected to get up to $5,181. But the date they get their money largely depends on when their birthday is and when they first started receiving benefits.

The final regular Social Security payment for November is scheduled to go out on Wednesday, November 25, according to the official 2026 payment calendar from the Social Security Administration ; the payment goes out to beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any month. Under the SSA’s payment system, people born between the 1st and 10th are normally paid on the second Wednesday of the month, those born between the 11th and 20th on the third Wednesday, and those born between the 21st and 31st on the fourth Wednesday.

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Slightly different rules apply to some longtime beneficiaries, though. People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income , generally receive Social Security on the third day of the month and SSI on the first. How Much Could You Receive? The amount a person receives varies considerably.

The SSA estimates that, in 2026, the average retired worker will receive $2,071 a month after this year's cost-of-living increase, or cost-of-living adjustment . For a couple who are both receiving benefits, the estimated average is $3,208, while the average for a disabled worker is $1,630. Some retirees can receive considerably more. The maximum retirement benefit for someone who starts collecting at age 70 is $5,181 per month.

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However, that figure doesn’t apply to everybody who waits until they’re 70 to start collecting benefits. The SSA says the $5,181 maximum applies to someone who earned at least the maximum amount subject to Social Security taxes every year from age 22. Someone with that same earnings history, but who chooses to retire at the full retirement age in 2026, could receive up to $4,152 a month, while someone beginning benefits at 62 could receive up to $2,969.

A New COLA Is Coming Social Security payments are adjusted annually to help benefits keep pace with rising cost of living prices. Benefits increased by 2.8 percent in 2026, lifting the estimated average retired-worker benefit from $2,015 to $2,071 per month. A larger increase is now approaching. The SSA announced in October that beneficiaries will receive a 3.6 percent COLA for 2027.

Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the increase beginning with their January 2027 payments, while increased SSI payments for roughly 7.3 million recipients will begin on December 31, 2026. The SSA estimates that the adjustment will raise the average retirement benefit by around $75 per month. Its projections show the average retired-worker payment increasing from about $2,095 before the adjustment to $2,170 after it. The COLA isn’t just an arbitrary increase.

Under federal law, it’s tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers . For the 2027 adjustment, the SSA compared prices in the third quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025. Beneficiaries with personal ‘My Social Security’ accounts can begin viewing their individual 2027 COLA notices online in late November. The notices will show the person's new benefit amount and any deductions.

Those who haven’t chosen to receive online notices will receive their COLA notification by mail in December. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: John Fitzpatrick and James Debenseach month, with some expected to get up to $5,181.

But the date they get their money largely depends on when their birthday is and when they first started receiving benefits. The final regular Social Security payment for November is scheduled to go out on Wednesday, November 25, according to the official 2026Under the SSA’s payment system, people born between the 1st and 10th are normally paid on the second Wednesday of the month, those born between the 11th and 20th on the third Wednesday, and those born between the 21st and 31st on the fourth Wednesday.

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Slightly different rules apply to some longtime beneficiaries, though. People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income , generally receive Social Security on the third day of the month and SSI on the first.that, in 2026, the average retired worker will receive $2,071 a month after this year's cost-of-living increase, or cost-of-living adjustment .

For a couple who are both receiving benefits, the estimated average is $3,208, while the average for a disabled worker is $1,630.. However, that figure doesn’t apply to everybody who waits until they’re 70 to start collecting benefits. The SSA says the $5,181 maximum applies to someone who earned at least the maximum amount subject to Social Security taxes every year from age 22.

Someone with that same earnings history, but who chooses to retire at the full retirement age in 2026, could receive up to $4,152 a month, while someone beginning benefits at 62 could receive up to $2,969.in October that beneficiaries will receive a 3.6 percent COLA for 2027. Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the increase beginning with their January 2027 payments, while increased SSI payments for roughly 7.3 million recipients will begin on December 31, 2026.that the adjustment will raise the average retirement benefit by around $75 per month.

Its projections show the average retired-worker payment increasing from about The COLA isn’t just an arbitrary increase. Under federal law, it’s tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers . For the 2027 adjustment, thecan begin viewing their individual 2027 COLA notices online in late November. The notices will show the person's new benefit amount and any deductions.

Those who haven’t chosen to receive online notices will receive their COLA notification by mail in December.