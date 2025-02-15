Social Security: An Often Overlooked Asset for Portfolio Success

Index fund pioneer Charley Ellis argues that Social Security, often viewed as a threat to financial stability, should be considered a substantial asset in portfolio planning. He compares it to an inflation-protected bond and emphasizes its potential to influence asset allocation decisions, leading to improved overall performance.

The consistent income stream from Social Security should be considered within an investor's asset allocation strategy, but it often isn't, according to index fund pioneer Charley Ellis during an appearance on CNBC's 'ETF Edge.' Based on recent concerning news headlines, many Americans may perceive Social Security as a threat to their financial future rather than a valuable part of it.

However, investing legend Charles Ellis believes Social Security can play a more substantial role in portfolio success than it commonly receives credit for. Ellis, a prolific author on investing and a pioneer in the index fund space, explains that the steady income provided by Social Security can influence asset allocation decisions, ultimately leading to improved overall performance. 'We don't discuss it. We don't measure it. We don't quantify it. But it's a substantial asset,' Ellis told CNBC's Bob Pisani on 'ETF Edge.' He argues that Social Security functions similarly to an inflation-protected bond. Despite this, it is rarely incorporated into investor asset allocation plans. Overlooking Social Security, Ellis says, can be a significant error. His finance books, including 'Winning the Loser's Game' and his latest, 'Rethinking Investing – A Very Short Guide to Very Long-Term Investing,' highlight this point. Ellis predicts, 'Be very surprised if you don't have something on the order of $250 to $350,000 coming your way through the Social Security program.' Ellis contends that Social Security's consistent income stream allows for greater stock exposure. 'Almost anyone evaluating the rationale for holding bonds cites the desire to minimize fluctuations,' he explained. He uses the example of an inheritance an adult child anticipates, stating, 'If you have wealthy parents who are going to leave you an inheritance in the future, any of those things that you know are valued, why not include them in your thinking so that you won't overweigh yourself in fixed income?'





