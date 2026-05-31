Platner released a post featuring a message from his wife, with social media users criticizing him for having her address the controversy. Meanwhile, a journalist questioned his presence on a controversial site, while others called him a coward.

Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is being criticized online for letting his wife answer for the controversy surrounding recent reports about him. She stated they married in 2023 and have a deep love for each other.

Gertner expressed shame that there exists a group of media outlets and individuals who prefer spreading gossip over discussing vital issues like healthcare, education, and child care. Gertner and Platner work with a marriage counselor and have personal counselors each. She also referred to Platner as 'wonderful' and 'dynamic,' and she admires him 'out of his mind.

' The passage also mentions Platner's campaign's claim that he deleted the Kik messaging app, but it is unclear if he deactivated his account. Social media users were quick to react to Platner's post, with many criticizing his decision to have his wife make the statement. Several users compared him to a coward, stating that a real man does not put his wife in a public statement situation and should be the one answering about his scandal.

However, the news report does not offer any solid evidence to support the allegations and further discussion is required to verify the events described above. To learn more about his political background, campaign contributions, and votes, you can freely browse from various reliable news sources.

Furthermore, you can explore similar candidates by visiting our dedicated web platform. For instance, you can check out Al Franken, Mike Lee, or Kyrsten Sinema based on your selection of key themes, like healthcare, education, and family values. By doing so, you enrich your political knowledge and make more informed decisions before elections. Do not hesitate to contact us for further assistance or if you have any questions regarding our platform.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. Have a great day





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Platner Scandal Wife's Message Social Media Users Criticism Journalist

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