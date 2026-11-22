Dr. Navin Arora says the viral carrot tan from eating carrots, tomatoes and shrimp is real but no substitute for sunscreen and basic sun safety.

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Dr. Levine explains why a base tan offers minimal protection and compares different types of sunscreen and the protection they provide. Some social media users are"carrotmaxxing,""tomatomaxxing" and"shrimpmaxxing," in the hopes of getting a sun-kissed glow that lasts them all winter long.

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The trend, which calls for eating large quantities of carrots, tomatoes and shrimp, or taking supplements packed with their compounds, relies on carotenoids, natural pigments found in certain foods, The outlet highlighted wellness creators promoting raw carrots as a way to get a"carrot tan," including one who said she no longer gets fake tans, and followed two Atlanta moms who said they take a daily carotenoid supplement for a"healthy glow.

"The supplement they take is a blend of three carotenoid pigments: beta-carotene, lycopene and astaxanthin, the compounds that give carrots, tomatoes, shrimp and salmon their color. Wellness influencer Lee Tilghman Pollis, meanwhile, recently said on Instagram that raw carrots have given her"the best skin of my life and I will die on this hill.

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" Another influencer went viral on TikTok for her carrot tan, telling followers that she no longer gets fake tans or stays out in the sun and instead eats three to four large carrots a day for several months to build up her tan. "Beta-carotene, lycopene and astaxanthin are fat-soluble pigments, and when you eat a lot of them they build up in the outermost layer of the skin," Dr. Navin Arora, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Borealis Dermatology in New York, told Fox News Digital.

The buildup can create a yellow or orange tint, often first visible on the palms, soles and around the nose. There is no reliable dose for achieving a cosmetic change, Arora said. Small studies have found visible changes after about six weeks of eating extra servings of fruits and vegetables, though results can vary. The color also fades gradually after a person cuts back, he noted.

That pigment buildup, known as carotenemia, is generally harmless, Arora said, but skin that turns yellow-orange without a dietary change should be evaluated by a health care professional.

"The carotenoid glow involves no UV damage at all, but it also gives you no meaningful sun protection," Arora warned. "'Carrot color' is not a substitute for sunscreen. "have been linked to increased lung cancer risk in people who smoke or used to smoke, according to the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Dietary Supplements. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP "Eating a colorful, carotenoid-rich diet is great for your overall health," he said. "I’d treat the glow as a bonus, not the goal. "