Social media reunites South San Antonio ISD alum with nurse who cared for her at school

A remarkable reunion bringing a story of healing and hope full circle. Social media reconnected a South San Antonio ISD student with the school nurse who took c

A remarkable reunion bringing a story of healing and hope full circle. Social media reconnected a South San Antonio ISD student with the school nurse who took care of her when no one else would.

Viviana Mena was diagnosed with failure to thrive as a young child. From pre-K to the age of 10 she was fed through a gastrointestinal tube, requiring continuous medical care while she attended school at Price Elementary. Viviana remembers when others believed she was too complex to treat, a nurse named Carmen Ortiz cared for her like she was her own. Nurse Carmen says Mena had to stay with her for the majority of the day to keep her safe.

The nurse said one wrong move could’ve pulled her feeding tube out. Viviana says she was not around her classmates much out of fear they may pull her tube out accidentally. When Viviana went to the 4th grade Nurse Carmen retired, leaving a hole in her heart. 19 years later, Viviana made a post on social media searching for Nurse Carmen. Hundreds of people shared the post to help reconnect Viviana with the nurse she calls her second mother.

Viviana says she couldn’t believe she found her former school nurse and until Nurse Carmen sent her a picture of the two of them together.

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