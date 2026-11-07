Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football's Victory Over Nebraska

The Illini, left for dead a couple of weeks ago, have reeled off four straight wins, and social media had plenty to say about it.

Nov 6, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser passes during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gies Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter sitting at 2-3 and watching their season spiral toward disaster, Illinois has rattled off four consecutive victories, the latest coming in a 24-13 win over Nebraska on Friday night in Champaign. With the victory, Illinois improves to 6-3 and officially becomes bowl eligible for the third consecutive season. But suddenly, a bowl game might not be the only thing on the Illini's minds.

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Quarterback Katin Houser delivered arguably his best performance of the season, completing 22 of 36 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. After dealing with a hand injury earlier in the season, Houser looked completely comfortable commanding the Illinois offense. The senior wide receiver hauled in eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, further cementing himself as one of the Big Ten's most dangerous offensive weapons. Hudson Clement also contributed five catches for 87 yards.

Meanwhile, the Illinois defense deserves plenty of credit for holding Nebraska to just 13 points. For a unit that looked completely lost earlier in the season, the improvement has been nothing short of remarkable. With their victory over Nebraska tonight, Illinois has now won four consecutive games and improves to 6-3. Following an embarrassing loss to Duke and a disappointing start to conference play, it appeared Illinois was headed toward another season of wondering what could have been.

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Instead, Bielema has his team playing its best football when it matters most. With absolute chaos unfolding across college football, an Illinois team that wins its remaining games and finishes 9-3 could potentially sneak into the playoff conversation. It would require some help, but stranger things have happened. What a turnaround.

What a coaching job by Bret Bielema. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Jake Renfro is down on the field and getting looked at by trainers. He's helped up by his fellow o-linemen and walks gingerly off the field, supported by them.can’t believe we didn’t run the ball to keep the clock moving. Worst series of downs to put the game away. Barry doing Barry thingsNebraska, you suck in football, you suck in basketball, and you suck in academics.

You bring down the prestige of the Big Ten. Please go back to the Big 12 where you belong, losers. I was personally insulted you were 4.5 point favorites over my Illini tonight. Absolute losers.

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Didn’t see most of the game, but I’ve been really impressed with this last month from Bret Bielema and this Illini squad. To get to 6-3 after the nightmare start they had is a big accomplishment. Might as well get couple more before bowl season now😉🔶🔷Now tied with USC for 4th place in the B10 standings at 4-2. I said they would go 2-10 after the Purdue game.

I have never been more glad to be wrong. Build the damn statuePrimarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.