The Illini fell in a hard-fought battle to the Hawkeyes, and social media was as outspoken as ever in response to it

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery rushes during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gies Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For about three quarters Saturday afternoon, Illinois football appeared ready to pull off another upset of a ranked Big Ten opponent. Unfortunately for the Illini, football games are four quarters long, and someone apparently forgot to tell Barry Lunney Jr. and the offense as Illinois fell to No. 15 Iowa 34-17 at Gies Memorial Stadium.

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The Illini dropped to 6-5 on the season after another frustrating second-half performance, but they actually looked quite impressive on offense in the first half – particularly considering they were facing the nation's top-ranked scoring defense. Quarterback Katin Houser, playing despite a broken nose he suffered against UCLA, connected with Brayden Trimble on a spectacular 75-yard touchdown.

Later, Houser found tight end Davin Stoffel for an 11-yard score just before halftime, sending the teams into the locker room tied at 17. The Illini offense completely disappeared, failing to score a single point over the final 30 minutes. Iowa wasn't exactly lighting up the scoreboard, either, but the Hawkeyes managed to take a 20-17 lead in the third quarter. Still, Illinois had an opportunity to steal the game late.

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With the score still 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Iowa marched down the field on a methodical 19-play, 91-yard drive that consumed more than 10 minutes of game clock. The Hawkeyes eventually faced third-and-goal, where quarterback Hank Brown attempted a draw and was stuffed by the Illinois defense. Brown punched it into the end zone, extending Iowa's lead to 27-17 and leaving the Illini with little margin for error.

Illinois turned the ball over on downs on the next drive, effectively ending any realistic comeback hopes. A late interception returned for a touchdown only added insult to injury. The loss was particularly disappointing considering how well Illinois competed against a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for much of the afternoon. But competing for three quarters doesn't earn victories in the Big Ten.

For Illini coach Bret Bielema and company, Saturday served as another painful reminder that Illinois still struggles to finish games against quality opponents. The Illini are bowl-eligible, but after another missed opportunity, the backlash on social media was swift. I have no idea how Zach Lutmer didn't get Brayden Trimble there. If this plays stands-- that's a 75-yard touchdown by Illinois to even thing back to 10.

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Houser to Trimble breaks the record, a 67-yard pass from Tom O’Connell to Rex Smith on Nov. 8, 1952. All tied up at 17 at the half in Champaign after a clutch two-minute drill by Katin Houser capped by an 11-yard screen pass TD to Davin Stoffel with 7 seconds left.

Some more drama at the goal line at the hands of a tight end in this game, but it looks like Stoffel crossed the plane before hitting the ground and losing the ball. Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.