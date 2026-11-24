The Illini took care of business again on Monday night, and as usual, social media had plenty to say about it

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman and Winthrop Eagles guard Anthony Smith III vie for a loose ball during the first half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Illinois basketball overcame an ugly defensive first half before absolutely dismantling Winthrop in the second, cruising to a 133-83 victory at the State Farm Center in Champaign to secure another win. The Illini entered the game as heavy favorites against a winless Winthrop squad, but the Eagles apparently didn't get the memo. Winthrop came out firing, exploiting Illinois' defensive breakdowns and keeping the game surprisingly competitive.

Also read You can block AI slop and spam on these social media platforms

The Eagles poured in 53 first-half points, an absolutely unacceptable number against a mid-major opponent that entered the night 0-6. The Illini scored 62 points in the opening half, taking a nine-point advantage into the locker room despite playing defense that could generously be described as optional. Illinois came out of the break looking like an entirely different team on defense. The Illini tightened up their rotations, increased their intensity and finally started making life difficult for the Eagles.

Illinois outscored Winthrop 71-30 in the second half, turning what had been a competitive contest into a 50-point massacre. The Illini finished with 11 steals and seven blocks while forcing 17 turnovers. Freshman sensation Quentin Coleman continued his ridiculous start to the season, pouring in 35 points and adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Advertisement

At this point, somebody might want to check his birth certificate, because there is simply no way a freshman should be this good this early in his college career. The Illini shot 57.6 percent from the field, knocked down 14 three-pointers and absolutely bullied Winthrop on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 51-24. The first-half defense was certainly concerning, especially for a team with national championship aspirations.

Allowing 53 points in 20 minutes against Winthrop isn't exactly something that Underwood is going to be happy about. But the second half demonstrated just how devastating Illinois can be when its defense matches its offensive firepower. This Illini team has so much talent and can win games even while sleepwalking. The hope is they can become more consistent as Big Ten play approaches, but for now Illinois Nation can relax and enjoy another dominant victory.

The Ivisic brothers are 2 of the softest 7 footers I have ever seen in my life! WTH?!?!?! Grab the damn ball!! Illinois just broke the Big Ten record for most points in a single game.

The Illini erupt for 133 points in a romp over Winthrop. 71 in the second half.team is so stacked, gotta love it. Enjoy it while we can. Haven't seen a team this deep at IL in a long time.

Advertisement

😍This offense has 4-5 guys that can easily go for 20+ points and that’s not including the preseason all-americanSo far this year Illinois scored the most points in a game in Big 10 history and Andrej Stojakovic dropped the most points ever at DukeHats off to Illinois. Great team that Brad Underwood has put together. Think this team is the team to beat come March.

Played subpar in the first half then -- in a blink -- they exploded in the second, set a new school/Big Ten record for points in a game and improbably covered the 42.5. - 1.63 PPP in tonight’s 133-83 win over Winthrop. The Illini are the only team over the last 20 seasons to post 1.6 PPP twice in a season and they did it in consecutive games after their win at Duke.

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.