Social Media Post Allegedly From NJ Teacher Threatens Trump, Sparks Secret Service Investigation

Authorities in South Jersey are investigating a social media post allegedly made by a high school teacher in Egg Harbor Township that suggested a possible threat against President Donald Trump. The U.S. Secret Service is actively investigating the origins of the post, which was reportedly shared with them by local police.

Secret Service, the agency that coordinates the presidential protection detail, Burgan said. Secret Service members in South Jersey confirmed an active investigation to NJ Advance Media but did not release more information, citing policy to protect security measures. “The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the incident involving comments made online by a teacher in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey,” Hazel Cerra, resident agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Atlantic City Resident Office, said in an emailed statement to NJ Advance Media. “As a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service takes all threats related to our protectees seriously.”Burgan couldn’t immediately elaborate further on the investigation or identify the teacher connected to the investigation. Authorities could not immediately say if the page was private or orchestrated to appear as being owned by the teacher, she said. “Anybody can make anything look like anything these days, so I don’t want to jump to any conclusions,” Burgan said. Details of the post’s contents were not immediately clear, but it was purportedly reshared by the Libs of Tiktok. The alleged post said, “I think we are at a moment where assassination is at least a talking point,” the newspaper reported. Trump was the target of. Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio did not respond to requests for comment from NJ Advance Media or to confirm the teacher’s employment status. In a statement shared with the newspaper, Gruccio said, “The district is aware of the social media post that is circulating from one of our high school teachers. We take comments about and suggestions of violence very seriously.” Gruccio provided no other details to the newspaper because of a law prohibiting school officials from publicly discussing personnel matters. She did confirm the matter has been referred to law enforcement.





