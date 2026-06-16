Social media is on the wrong side of history when it comes to 'Seinfeld,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' debate

A viral debate over whether Curb Your Enthusiasm is superior to Seinfeld has divided the internet after a content creator's post got 16 million views.

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But, over the past week, one man sparked an internet debate regarding which of the two shows is the superior one, and far too many people have been siding with the wrong choice.and history teacher named Mr. Beat took to X late last week, crafting a nine-word post that had the internet talking for days. JB SMOOVE REFLECTS ON LESSONS FROM LIFE, LOSS, AND LAUGHTER, SAYS 'YOU'LL GET THERE WHEN YOU’RE READY' The post has been viewed by nearly 16 million people and had its fair share of replies, most of which were siding with Beat.

CANADIENS' COACH MARTIN ST. LOUIS SAYS A CERTAIN CLASSIC SITCOM IS HIS KEY TO UNWINDING AFTER GAMES Before I begin, I want to say I have no problem with"Curb.

" I think it's hilarious and it's a great watch. One of the bestThe NBC sitcom paved the way for others, including the semibiographical Larry David vehicle, and pretty much every show similar to it owes its existence to"Seinfeld.

" Hell, an entire plot thread in a season of"Curb" is dedicated to Larry putting together a"Seinfeld" reunion, so the show even pays homage to its spiritual ancestor. Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, and Jason Alexander as George Costanza squeeze together in a scene from the television show"Seinfeld," which aired from 1989 through 1998.

We also need to address the fact that"Seinfeld" had to deal with the constraints of network television and didn't have the luxury of airing on HBO. If the argument is that"Seinfeld" is more tame from a comedic perspective, it's because there was no say in the matter. Episodes like"The Contest" had to handle raunchy subject matter in a more creative and innuendo-laden way.

The fact that the show is still laugh-out-loud hilarious, even with the heavily censored material, is a testament to"Seinfeld's" greatness. Sure, everyone remembers Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, but even the side characters like Newman, Frank Costanza, and Jackie Chiles are more memorable than most of the main cast in"Curb.

" You even have guys like the Soup Nazi, a character who appeared in exactly one episode of"Seinfeld," still being talked about nearly three decades later. After nine seasons, Jerry called it quits, and it was the perfect time to exit stage left.

"Curb," on the other hand, was revived twice and just ended in 2024, and while some of the material from the later seasons is still fresh and funny, the show absolutely should have and could have ended after its eighth season. The cast of"Curb Your Enthusiasm" poses on the red carpet as the series concludes after 24 years and 12 seasons on MAX, with the final episode airing in April 2024.

The series finale for"Curb" even mirrors the finale for"Seinfeld," as if you needed any more proof which of the two shows the alpha dog was. In the end, you're free to your opinion. But to say"Curb" is superior to"Seinfeld," as if it is an objective fact is just wrong. You are more than welcome to find"Curb" funnier, but I will always hold"Seinfeld" in a category of its own in terms of being the





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