Social Media Influencer Adrian Preuss and His Misleading Claims about Women's Health

After building a massive online following, a 30-something social media influencer known as Adrian Preuss, aka 'nourishherbody,' has been accused of delivering misleading advice about women's health, through provocative and opinionated videos, lacking any scientific evidence. Several UK and international experts are warning about the potential real-world consequences of this misinformation on women's health, well-being, and trust in established care.

He has more than a million followers on Instagram alone, dispensing authoritative-sounding advice on miscarriages, breastfeeding, male behavior and women's health . Charging £370 for 40 minutes of his time, while branding himself a ‘nutritional scientist’, this 30-something social media ‘guru’ known online as ‘nourishherbody’ speaks with the confidence of a consultant who has seen it all before.

His videos, often framed as hard scientific truth, rack up tens of thousands, sometimes millions, of views. The influencer, real name Adrian Preuss, has built his vast audience through well-edited videos and provocative claims about modern parenting, femininity and fertility.

'Research confirms... ' is his favourite opener. But try to pin down exactly who Adrian Preuss really is, and his profile starts to unravel. Because for someone with such opinionated takes on health, there is remarkably little evidence of his credentials.

All of his content, without visible sourcing, context or nuance, is delivered. Also, his recent output focuses heavily on female biology, particularly menstruation and contraception. One post claims: 'Less healthy women get pregnant quicker'. Another declares: 'Most miscarriages are men's fault'.

Preuss also suggests that ultrasounds are unsafe during the first trimester and claims that 'the prettiest women have the worst stomach problems'. Preuss makes some scientifically questionable claims on his social media channels. Yet I can reveal that 'nourishherbody' is not registered as a nutritionist in the UK, despite presenting himself as one – and experts are raising serious concerns about the content, branding it 'damaging' and 'dangerous'. Preuss also appears to operate under an alias: 'Rubio Fuerte'.

This week, I approached the UK Voluntary Register of Nutritionists. In a statement, they told me: 'We can confirm that we do not have a registrant on the UK Voluntary Register of Nutritionists by the name Adrian Preuss.

' Preuss's alias himself is revealing. 'Rubio Fuerte' loosely translates from Spanish as 'Strong Blonde'. According to a source familiar with his online history, Adrian Preuss previously created bodybuilding content before abruptly pivoting to women's health concerns around 2021





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Social Media Influencer Women's Health Misinformation Evidence-Based Care Ultrasounds Menstruation Contraception Infertility Miscarriage

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Social Media Influencer Adrian Preuss and His Misleading Claims about Women's HealthAfter building a massive online following, the influencer misleadingly claims to be a nutritional scientist specializing in women's health. However, in reality, he is not registered with the UK nutrition board and lacks the necessary education and expertise. His controversial views and unverified information make his health advice potentially harmful to his audience.

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