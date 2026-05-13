Social Media Influencer Adrian Preuss and His Misleading Claims about Women's Health

After building a massive online following, the influencer misleadingly claims to be a nutritional scientist specializing in women's health. However, in reality, he is not registered with the UK nutrition board and lacks the necessary education and expertise. His controversial views and unverified information make his health advice potentially harmful to his audience.

He has more than a million followers on Instagram alone, dispensing authoritative-sounding advice on miscarriages, breastfeeding, male behavior and women's health . Charging £370 for 40 minutes of his time, while branding himself a ‘nutritional scientist’, this 30-something social media ‘guru’ known online as ‘nourishherbody’ speaks with the confidence of a consultant who has seen it all before.

His videos, often framed as hard scientific truth, rack up tens of thousands, sometimes millions, of views. The influencer, real name Adrian Preuss, has built his vast audience through well-edited videos and provocative claims about modern parenting, femininity and fertility.

'Research confirms... ' is his favourite opener. But try to pin down exactly who Adrian Preuss really is, and his profile starts to unravel. Because for someone with such opinionated takes on health, there is remarkably little evidence of his credentials.

All of his content, without visible sourcing, context or nuance, is delivered. Also, his recent output focuses heavily on female biology, particularly menstruation and contraception. One post claims: 'Less healthy women get pregnant quicker'. Another declares: 'Most miscarriages are men's fault'.

Preuss also suggests that ultrasounds are unsafe during the first trimester and claims that 'the prettiest women have the worst stomach problems'. Preuss makes some scientifically questionable claims on his social media channels. Yet I can reveal that 'nourishherbody' is not registered as a nutritionist in the UK, despite presenting himself as one – and experts are raising serious concerns about the content, branding it 'damaging' and 'dangerous'. Preuss also appears to operate under an alias: 'Rubio Fuerte'.

This week, I approached the UK Voluntary Register of Nutritionists. In a statement, they told me: 'We can confirm that we do not have a registrant on the UK Voluntary Register of Nutritionists by the name Adrian Preuss.

' Preuss's alias himself is revealing. 'Rubio Fuerte' loosely translates from Spanish as 'Strong Blonde'. According to a source familiar with his online history, Adrian Preuss previously created bodybuilding content before abruptly pivoting to women's health concerns around 2021





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adrian Preuss Nutrition Women's Health Social Media Influencer Misleading Claims UK Nutrition Board Unverified Information Health Advice Potentially Harmful

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanian Smugglers Mock UK Border Controls via Social MediaPeople smugglers using TikTok to advertise Channel crossings have sparked outrage by mocking the United Kingdom's porous borders and citing political statements as incentives for illegal migration.

Read more »

The U.S. is targeting researchers who help us understand the effects of social mediaThose at risk include nonprofit workers who fact-check misinformation about natural disasters and disease outbreaks on social media, and who may now be forced to leave the country or abandon the work.

Read more »

Social media videos take center stage in L.A. mayoral campaignL.A. mayor candidates Spencer Pratt and Nithya Rama aim to go viral on social media while incumbent Karen Bass buys ads on 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy.'

Read more »

Social media scams cost Americans $2.1 billion in 2025, FTC data showNew data from the FTC show social media was the costliest fraud contact method in 2025, with nearly 30% of people who reported losing money to a scam saying it started on social media.

Read more »