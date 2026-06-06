Social media has absolute field day as Spanish national soccer team arrives in Chattanooga

Spain's national soccer team arrived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, sparking hilarious reactions on social media from fans.

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Holden highlights the growing excitement for soccer in the U.S. and the national team's underdog chances in the World Cup before taking part in a lighthearted penalty-kick challenge.a week away, and teams are making their final preparations as they gear up for a run towards soccer's most coveted trophy. As squads from all different nations descend upon North America, it's interesting to see which cities will play host to these national teams.

The U.S. State Department has issued updated travel guidance for Americans planning international travel this summer, including fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup.ending up in Kansas City or the South Korean team making their way through Philly is something many have been looking forward to ever since the news of America being a host nation for the World Cup became a reality in 2022.fans all over social media got their wish on Saturday, as the Spanish national team made their way through the gem of the Smoky Mountains, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and it's safe to say there was some confusion as to the pairing of team and venue.

Even the mere thought of a bunch of millionaire soccer players from metropolitan areas in Spain being exposed to East Tennessee is hilarious enough, but seeing their buses being escorted through the streets of downtown Chattanooga on a weekend while 85% of the people in the area couldn't pick some of their best players out of a lineup is a sight to behold. The internet seemed to think so as well, as fans on X had an absolute field day with the videos coming out of the Volunteer State this weekend.

Mexico will host World Cup matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, and travelers are encouraged to review the latest U.S. travel advisories before their trip. — The Embassy Suites in Chattanooga, as posh European soccer fans clutch their pearls that FIFA would dare hole a World Cup-winning nation up in such a fly-by-night establishment. We also got video of very dedicated fans chanting teenage sensation Lamine Yamal's name as he stepped off the team bus.

It is objectively hysterical thinking about a bunch of Tennessee natives cheering on an 18-year-old from Barcelona, but the game has really evolved in the 32 years since the United States last hosted a World Cup. Here's hoping the Spaniards enjoy their stay in the Smoky Mountains. Be sure to try the barbecue!





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