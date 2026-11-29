The Hoosiers, with help from USC and Washington, earned a trip to the Big Ten Championship game vs. UCLA, and social media reacted accordingly.

Indiana's Charlie Becker celebrates a touchdwon during the Indiana versus Purdue football game a Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect No. 14 Indiana entered Saturday in need of nothing short of a miracle.

And the worst part: it was mostly out of the Hoosiers’ hands. Indiana needed USC to beat UCLA and Washington to knock off Oregon – the latter of which seemed, at least entering Saturday, a less-than likely outcome. Oh, and the Hoosiers needed to beat Purdue, as well .

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Nov 28, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks on the field against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, behind quarterback Josh Hoover’s best Big Ten performance of the year and another gem from wideout Charlie Becker .