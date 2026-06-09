Social Media Dog Star Chutou Allegedly Kidnapped and Slaughtered for Meat in China

A popular Chinese travel influencer's pet dog, Chutou, was reportedly stolen and sold to a restaurant where he was killed for meat. The case has ignited public anger and highlighted the ongoing controversy surrounding the dog meat trade in China.

A beloved social media canine star, Chutou , an eight-year-old Border Collie, was allegedly kidnapped from his home, sold to a restaurant, and slaughtered for meat.

Chutou and his owner, travel influencer Guo, were internet celebrities in China, amassing over 1.5 million followers on Douyin. According to the South China Morning Post, Guo left Chutou with his parents before a solo trip. The dog disappeared on May 11, with surveillance footage showing two men taking him on an electric bike. After returning, Guo searched and located the alleged thief, offering 10,000 yuan for Chutou's return.

The man claimed he thought the dog was a stray. Guo was later informed Chutou had been sold to a restaurant for 180 yuan and eaten. Guo confronted the restaurant worker, who allegedly said the dog's hair had been thrown in the rubbish. Guo reported the case to police and provided evidence of Chutou's market value.

Police in Ningling County, Henan province, have opened an investigation. The incident sparked online outrage and renewed debate over China's dog meat trade. While some cities have banned consumption, there is no comprehensive national law protecting companion animals, and millions of dogs and cats are killed annually for meat in China. Surveys show a majority of Chinese citizens oppose the dog meat trade and have never consumed dog meat themselves





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Dog Meat China Pet Theft Chutou Guo Social Media Animal Welfare Investigation

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