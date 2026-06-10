Social Media Body Ideals: The Thin-and-Toned Ideal vs. Slim-Thick and Curvy Alternatives

This article explores the impact of social media on women's body image and the emergence of alternative body ideals such as the Pilates princess and the curvy ideal. It discusses the slim-thick ideal and its impact on body dissatisfaction, as well as the presentation of the curvy ideal and its potential to promote positive body image.

Social media offers the slim-thick and curvy ideals as alternatives to the thin-and-toned fit body ideal. The latest social media body ideal, the Pilates princess, now closely resembles the thin and toned body ideal.

For several decades, research has demonstrated that women have struggled to build the thin and toned ideal fit body. This has led to body dissatisfaction, and many women have found the body ideal impossible and have questioned media images of the fit body in particular. But how different are these ideals from the thin and toned, fit feminine body? The most commonly acknowledged alternative to the thin and toned body is the slim-thick ideal.

In their research, Sarah McComb and Jennifer Mills describe the slim-thick body as a modified version of the thin ideal, with ‘a narrow waist and flat stomach, but large butt, breasts, and thighs’ (p. 166). While not as dominant as the thin and toned body ideal, the researchers found it popularized by such celebrities as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé. The curvy ideal is an alternative to both the slim-thick and thin-and-toned body ideals.

The adjective ‘curvy’ can, however, assume different meanings. Researchers Diana Betz and Laura Ramsay (2017) define ‘plus-sized’ bodies that appear in such campaigns as Dove’s Real Beauty advertisements as promoting the curvy ideal. Meridith Griffin, Alysse Bailey, and Kimberly Lopez add that this type of body acceptance is supported by theIn their study, McComb and Mills wanted to know more about the impact of the slim-thick ideal on women’s body image.

They measured 402 female psychology undergraduate students’ weight and appearance dissatisfaction after asking them to view 13 Instagram images depicting an Instagram influencer or model with either a thin ideal, slim-thick ideal, or fit ideal body type. The students came from diverse cultural backgrounds. The researchers found that the students who compared themselves to the slim-thick ideal were significantly more dissatisfied with their weight and appearance than the others.

Although not detailing reasons for the dissatisfaction, the researchers concluded that the slim-thick ideal does not promote positive body image despite being identified as a desirable alternative to the toned and thin ideal across multiple cultures. How about the curvy ideal? Do presentations of this ideal have a positive impact on women’s body image?

In their systematic review of studies that looked at the impact of body-positive messaging in social media on body image, Ana-Maria Imenez-Garcia with their research team found that in the short term, body-positive content indeed significantly improved body appreciation, but not body dissatisfaction, body surveillance, or social comparisons. When Meridith Griffin, Alysse Bailey, and Kimberly Lopez explored 141 #BodyPositivity and #BodyPositive posts depicting specifically physical activity, they found that the stories and images did not celebrate curvy bodies, but the most commonly shared posts depicted body transformations, often through bodybuilding, into a lean and toned ideal.

While some posts aligned with the original body positivity movement, the researchers reflected that body positivity has now been packaged into a product for consumption for bodily transformation. Based on this research, the ‘new’ body ideals have not transformed the strive to thinness, but may have actually added to the requirements for additional select curves obtainable by a regular weight-training regimen. This had made it even more impossible to build the perfect body.

In the popular media, the Pilates princess has now been touted as an alternative to building curves with vigorous gym practices. This body ideal, characterized by ‘soft exercise,’ is a social media-driven trend that encompasses an entire lifestyle of exercise, clothing, and consumption. The images of this thin and slightly toned ideal closely resemble the predominant fit body ideal.

The fit, feminine body ideal has shifted slightly in terms of muscle tone and curvature, but thinness still appears to be its most desirable feature. Notably, even the exercise posts appearing in body positivity movement hashtags have turned out to celebrate a transformation toward thinness. Women remain dissatisfied with their bodies. It is not for lack of research that demonstrates the connection between the narrowly defined, ideal, fit body and negative judgments of one’s body shape.

Now, social media, which sets the trends of rapidly changing exercise fads, appears to add to the pressures for building the perfect body instead of opening a space to include a variety of body shapes and sizes





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Social Media Body Image Body Ideals Slim-Thick Ideal Curvy Ideal Pilates Princess Body Positivity Body Transformation Exercise Fads Body Dissatisfaction

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