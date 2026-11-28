Researchers from UC San Diego found that Instagram usage patterns, such as posting times and language, can predict feelings of loneliness in college students with significant accuracy.

Instagram posts often showcase people's best moments, but researchers say social media activity may reveal clues about how users are feeling. Instagram is often a highlight reel of vacations and celebrations.

During the holidays, feeds can quickly fill with images of friends and family gathering together. But behind those carefully curated posts, people may be feeling something very different.from the University of California San Diego, wanted to know whether people's social media activity could reveal how they were really feeling.

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“I noticed everyone seemed to be showing their best self,” Jiang said. “Does what we post show how we feel, even something as private as loneliness? ” Jiang and her colleagues studied 415 college students, comparing their Instagram activity with surveys measuring loneliness. The findings were published this month in a journal in the Nature Portfolio.