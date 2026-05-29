Social Intelligence: A Critical, Overlooked Leadership Skill

The construct of social intelligence explained: What it is, how to get it, and how to use it.

. I was somewhat surprised when Scott mentioned that the topic of social intelligence had not been previously discussed in his over 300 episodes. Here is an overview of the role that social intelligence plays in effective leadership.

Social intelligence is the ability to understand social situations and behave effectively within them. We can view social intelligence as a subset of the broad domain of intelligence, or as Howard Gardner and other intelligence researchers suggest, it is one of the multiple forms of intelligence. Whilefocuses on understanding and managing emotions in human interactions, it is only a portion of the larger construct of social intelligence.

Socially-intelligent individuals are able to read social situations, view and interpret others’ social behavior, and perform effectively in a wide variety of contexts.the ability to speak clearly and effectively and engage others in social interactionskill in “reading” social situations, understanding common social norms, and being aware of how one’s behavior is affecting others.a sophisticated social role-playing skill that is related to be tactful and confident in social situations. Coupled with social expressiveness, this aspect of social intelligence has been labeled “savoir-faire,” which translates to “knowing how to be” in social relationships . As you can imagine, these elements of social intelligence are critically important for people in leadership positions . While there is much research evidence that suggests that emotional intelligence is important for leaders to possess, our research suggests that social intelligence is even more important. In reality, the very best leaders need both.

Communicate more effectively. Delegate effectively and deal with interpersonal conflicts in the workplaceAs discussed on the podcast, there are few programs that focus specifically on social intelligence for leaders, but most comprehensive leadership development programs will incorporate these social skills. Working on honing your observational skills, engaging in active listening, and getting experience in a variety of different settings and contexts, all help build social intelligence.

Acting and improvisation courses also can help hone the underlying skills associated with social intelligence. The nature of human intelligenceRiggio, R.E. . A social skills model for understanding the foundations of leader communication.

In R.E. Riggio & S.J. Tan ,.

. New York: Routledge/Psychology Press. Riggio, R.E. , Eaton, L.G.

, & Funder, D.C. . Skill in social situations: The essence of savoir-faire. In A. Kostic & R.J.

Sternberg ,. . Cham, Switzerland: Palgrave Macmillan. Redwood City, CA: MindGarden.. Redwood City, CA: MindGarden.





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