Soccer's Immigrant Roots and Global Ambitions in the United States

The article explores the history of soccer in the United States, highlighting its immigrant roots and the role of soccer in shaping American identity. It also discusses the modern U.S. national team's reflection of the country's post-1965 migration patterns.

In 1930, the United States men's soccer team, composed mostly of immigrants and working-class amateurs from Northeastern migrant communities, reached the semifinals of the World Cup in Uruguay.

Soccer, the city hopes, will have the power to bring people together, to enjoy the city's sites, and to boost the economy amid this year's 250th hullabaloo. The history of soccer in the United States has the potential to offer a sharper account of American life than the bombastic rhetoric surrounding America 250. That's because the history of soccer is, in large part, a history of immigration





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