Soccer great Pelé's legacy shines on in his one-time home ahead of the World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, the image of one of Brazil’s greatest footballers lives on in Santos, the one-time home of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, far better known as Pelé.

At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayJudge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showSenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireAmerica In Focus: US job market is rebounding, but economic frustration persistsLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaHegseth invokes immigration and ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech in France

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Pele Eduardo Kobra FIFA World Cup General News Brazil Sports Paulo Monteiro Lifestyle Mario Lvarez Gamio World News Cristiano Ronaldo World News

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