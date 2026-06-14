World Cup stories, beyond the scores from across the NPR Network

The World Cup isn't the only global soccer event of note. Check out the Grannies International Football Tournament. England's Harry Kane, center, and Jordan Henderson, left, jog with teammates during a training for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

,Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Two people have been detained in connection with the theft of equipment from the England national team's vehicles during their move from a pre-training base in Florida to Kansas City, where they have their permanent World Cup base camp. Fans watch from the stands during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland in Santa Clara, Calif. , near San Francisco, Saturday, June 13, 2026.

On Friday, FIFA blamed the empty seats during the World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara on fans who watched from the concourses. Levi's Stadium staged the Super Bowl only four months ago. Thousands of miles from the inaugural game of the World Cup in Mexico City, hundreds if not thousands in bars, neighborhoods, and cities across Puget Sound are singing Mexico' s national anthem.

With Boston serving as a World Cup host city, educators are capitalizing on the global moment to make it a learning opportunity for kids. Archivists at Brooklyn College are collecting memories from Haitian New Yorkers, as they look ahead to the island nation's first World Cup since 1974.

Craig Ferguson, from Scotland, has been walking from Los Angeles to Boston since February to help raise awareness of men's mental health — and make it in time to watch Scotland's World Cup match against Haiti. Craig Ferguson, from Scotland, has been walking from Los Angeles to Boston since February to help raise awareness of men's mental health — and make it in time to watch Scotland's World Cup match against Haiti.

A Scottish man has been walking from Los Angeles to Boston since February to help raise awareness of men's mental health — and make it in time to watch Scotland's World Cup match against Haiti. Public entities across the state are spending around $120 million to host the World Cup, according to a KUOW analysis. For some fans who gathered in downtown Los Angeles, soccer is an opportunity to connect with each other and other cultures.

Here's everything you need to know about the international soccer tournament in Houston, from free watch parties to transportation tips. How the city's public health and public safety departments have been preparing for the global event. Herman Johansson, midfielder for FC Dallas and the Swedish national team, poses for a photo with fans, May 13, 2026. Herman Johansson, midfielder for FC Dallas and the Swedish national team, poses for a photo with fans, May 13, 2026.

Incoming national teams already have World Cup fanbases in the Metroplex, eagerly waiting for them to arrive. Travelers at KCI move past a World Cup display in the heart of the terminal on May 1, 2026. The display offers timely information connected to the World Cup games this summer. Travelers at KCI move past a World Cup display in the heart of the terminal on May 1, 2026.

The display offers timely information connected to the World Cup games this summer. Kansas City is hosting six matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Whether you're a local, or among the hundreds of thousands of expected visitors, KCUR put together a guide to the games, how to get tickets and what's happening in town.

When the FIFA World Cup comes to South Florida, the world may see it as Miami but the seven matches will be held at Hard Rock Stadium — in Miami Gardens. While the city has come to rely on business from the venue, the stadium was once a contentious project and a catalyst for residents in a predominantly Black community to fight back. Crews are in the process of setting up Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival.

The festival will run 18 days during the tournament and be free to general admission attendees. Crews are in the process of setting up Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival. The festival will run 18 days during the tournament and be free to general admission attendees. The first match in Kansas City is Tuesday, June 16.

The tourism industry expects people to come in droves and spike the local economy. Yet economists will wait for after-the-fact numbers to gauge the World Cup's impact. The U.S. is blocking some international travel amid an outbreak of the deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those restrictions will be in effect when the team makes its World Cup debut in Houston on June 17.

The World Cup host committee, NJ Sports and Exposition Authority and NJ Transit urged me to not try cycling to MetLife, saying it was too dangerous. So on a 91-degree day last week, I convinced my editors to let me bike to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to get an idea of whether a fan could avoid the $98 NJ Transit ticket by simply cycling. Los Angeles has the largest population of Iranians outside of Iran.

The team's arrival is sparking excitement and uncertainty. Canada head coach Jesse Marsch, left, with Stephen Eustaquio, speaks during a press conference, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Toronto, on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Bosnia. The World Cup is drawing attention to soccer's growing popularity in Canada. Soccer has surpassed hockey and all other sports in youth participation, according to a recent report by Jumpstart, a Canadian charity.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch said Thursday he has"felt a real momentum behind this team and behind this moment.

"Moira Brown, perhaps the oldest of Scotland's Tartan Army of soccer fans, will be in Boston when Scotland's team plays against Haiti on June 13. "I'm the luckiest person in this world," she says. FIFA match officials, including Slovene referee Slavko Vincic, shown here issuing a yellow card in March, will have new rules to apply during the World Cup. FIFA has introduced several changes to the laws of soccer for the World Cup.

These include efforts to eliminate time-wasting and to ensure potentially game-changing officiating mistakes are corrected. Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate their side's first goal, an own goal by Damian Bobadilla of Paraguay , to go up 1-0 in the 7th minute during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday.

Striker Folarin Balogun knocked in two goals, the second a one-on-two stunner to the upper corner of the net to end the first half. For the Americans, it was an impressive start to a home World Cup. The U.S. Men's National Team poses during the announcement of the 2026 World Cup roster in New York last month. The U.S. is opening its 2026 World Cup on Friday evening against Paraguay.

For the 26 Americans on the team, this match is the culmination of years of hard work and training. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles the ball during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Chile at Estadio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, on June 6. With a record 48 teams and 1,248 players, there's an endless number of stats about the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here are a few to get you started.

Members of the Fuego FC play against Strong Blood FC on Field 5 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park as commotion echoes off the multiple fields hosting adult recreational league soccer matches in Queens in New York on Sunday. The 2026 World Cup is being played in New Jersey, but in Queens, New York, home to immigrants from all over the world, soccer is not just a sport. It's a way of life.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan greets fans who show support for him, after he was denied entry into the United States where he had traveled to take part in the World Cup and was forced to return to his country, in Mogadishu, Somalia on June 10, 2026. A World Cup dream denied — Somali referee Omar Artan receives a hero's welcome at home after being blocked from entering the United States and taking part in the World Cup.

Workers work from a crane at Los Angeles Stadium on June 7, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This summer, 48 men's national teams will compete in the World Cup's biggest tournament ever. Here are a few of the basics to get you started.

June 9, 2026  As the World Cup kicks off, some people in New Jersey are fuming about how much the tournament is going to cost the state — and they're making their feelings known. Media members tour the locker rooms at Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 8 in Kansas City, Mo.

As the World Cup begins later this week, match officials and team members have faced enhanced immigration scrutiny when trying to enter the United States. A FIFA referee from Somalia was turned away. A general view of exterior FIFA World Cup 2026 signage at Kansas City Stadium on June 08, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cape Verde and Curacao are making their World Cup debut.

Meanwhile, Scotland, South Africa, Canada, and New Zealand have never made it past the group stage. Tickets for the opening match of the United States at the World Cup have still not sold out. The match will take place on Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca., which will be renamed Los Angeles Stadium for the tournament.

Hundreds of tickets are still available for the U.S. and Canada opening matches for the World Cup on Friday. Even more are available in resale platforms — many at below face value. Players of the United States pose for a team photograph prior to their World Cup tune-up match against Germany at Chicago's Soldier Field on Saturday.

The U.S. men's national team chose to play a pair of highly-ranked, super competitive teams in the final lead-up to the World Cup: Senegal and Germany. The matches showed the U.S. is ready. A sticker enthusiast shows off some of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Panini stickers bought at the Soccer Locker on June 2 in Miami. Collecting Panini stickers is a World Cup tradition beloved in Europe and Latin America.

In the U.S., interest has been building steadily, and this summer, the buzz is bigger than ever. Dangerously hot, humid weather is likely at many of the 2026 World Cup soccer venues. We crunched the numbers to see which matches are most at risk. Los Angeles is home to a huge Iranian diaspora and is slated to host World Cup matches where Iran will play.

How is that diaspora feeling about the coming World Cup amidst the U.S. war on Iran? FIFA has always had a peculiar way to sell tickets to the World Cup. It never faced any major issues — until prices soared for the 2026 tournament. Nutmeg commonly spices up a holiday season eggnog.

It's also one of the most sought-after trick moves in soccer. A view of World Cup signage at New York New Jersey Stadium on May 19 in East Rutherford, N.J. , one of 11 sites where matches will be played in the U.S.This week, FIFA finalized the list of where competitors will train during the tournament. Here's a breakdown of the U.S. cities that are included.

Players of the United States pose for a team photo on stage during the U.S. Soccer World Cup roster reveal on Tuesday in New York City. Some veterans from the last World Cup — like forward Christian Pulisic and midfielders Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams — made the team. The roster includes 13 newcomers as well.





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