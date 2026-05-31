Soccer Aid WAGs Cheer On Their Partners At The London Stadium

The 2026 Soccer Aid match brought its own breed of WAGs as some of the players' partners cheered them on at the London Stadium on Sunday. Coleen Rooney was proudly watching her husband Wayne as he returned to the pitch with the England team.

The 2026 Soccer Aid match brought its own breed of WAGs as some of the players' partners cheered them on at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Coleen Rooney was proudly watching her husband Wayne as he returned to the pitch with the England team. She was joined by other WAGs including Talitha Balinska, who made an early return from Miami Swim Week to support her boyfriend Sam Thompson. Thompson, a presenter on Staying Relevant, was part of the starting lineup for the match, but was subbed off for Tom Hiddleston during the first half.

The match, which is the twentieth anniversary of Soccer Aid, has raised more than £121 million for UNICEF since the first match in 2006. The charity match featured a star-studded lineup including Danny Dyer, Sam Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Big Zuu, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam and Gladiator's Nitro. Coleen's outing comes after the release of Untold: Jamie Vardy, which features her arch nemesis Rebekah.

The documentary tells the story of how the footballer defied the odds by climbing eight tiers of English football in just six years. It also gives a glimpse into his relationship with Rebekah, who he credits for saving his football career by forcing him to stop heavy drinking. Rebekah has also landed her own reality series, The Vardys, which will document the couple's life as they start a new life abroad after Jamie spent 13 years playing for Leicester City.

The show will follow the couple's move to Cremonese in Italy with their four children, following the drama and chaos of house-hunting and school searching. Rebekah is 'ready for the next chapter' after her recent challenges in the UK and is determined to put her 'Wagatha' drama with Coleen behind her. While Jamie battles to prove his doubters wrong on the pitch, with Italian Serie A underdogs US Cremonese.

ITV have promised the series will give fans 'no-holds-barred, intimate access to the Vardys' and that it will be 'a rollercoaster journey of resilience, fierce family bonds, and the promise of a new life'. It comes three years after Coleen starred in her own docuseries for Disney+, where she was paid 'millions' to tell the story of her legal battle with Rebekah.

Back in 2019, she sent shockwaves with her now-iconic post on both her X and Instagram accounts accusing her fellow WAG's Instagram account of leaking stories about her to The Sun newspaper. Coleen hatched a plot to find out who was behind the leaks by posting fake stories on her private Instagram and blocking her followers one by one, until only Rebekah's account was left.

The story had the nation obsessed as Rebekah went on to sue Coleen for libel, leading to the highly-covered 2022 trial. However, the judge ruled in favour of Coleen, leaving Rebekah with an enormous legal bill, estimated to total £3 million. Two years later and Coleen landed her four-part series, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, with sources close to her saying she paid in excess of £1 million following a bidding war.

Originally the documentary was heading in the direction of Disney's arch rival Netflix but bosses were so keen to get it that they offered the astonishing fee for it





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Soccer Aid Wags Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Talitha Balinska Sam Thompson Tom Hiddleston Jamie Vardy Rebekah Vardy

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