Soccer Aid for UNICEF: Celebrities Gear Up for 20th Anniversary Charity Match

Celebrities from the entertainment industry are gearing up for the annual charity football match, Soccer Aid for UNICEF, which will take place on May 31 at London Stadium, Stratford. The event will see the likes of Jill Scott, Gary Neville, and Wayne Rooney compete against comedian Paddy McGuinness and Olympic gold-winning medalist Mo Farah in front of thousands of fans. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper has also become the youngest ever star to be selected for Soccer Aid's 20th anniversary game.

Danny Dyer looked tired while Tom Hiddleston recovered with an ice cold plunge after Soccer Aid training in Tring on Friday. The duo are amongst some of the celebrities who are gearing up for the annual charity football match which will take place on May 31 at London Stadium , Stratford .

EastEnders star Danny rested at the side of the pitch with his hands on his hips after the training session. Olly Murs, Sam Thompson and Jack Whitehall were seen kicking the ball around with GK Barry also working on her skills. Like Tom, other celebs made the most of Old Spice's recovery tent as they braved the ice baths and relaxed. UNICEF UK Ambassador and Soccer Aid founder Robbie Williams will be coaching England's all-star team at this year's game.

The event will see the likes of Jill Scott, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney compete against comedian Paddy McGuinness and Olympic gold-winning medalist Mo Farah in front of thousands of fans. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper has also become the youngest ever star to be selected for Soccer Aid's 20th anniversary game. Owen, 16, will join 32 players including GK Barry and AngryGinge on the pitch on Sunday May 31.

This is the twentieth anniversary of the game, which has raised more than £121 million for UNICEF since the first match in 2006. Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Big Zuu, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam and Gladiator's Nitro will also show off their skills on the pitch. UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie will manage England and will be able to call on rugby player Joe Marler as his celebrity goalkeeper.

The Traitors star will share the gloves with Paddy who will become the record appearance holder, when he takes to the pitch. Rooney - one of England's greatest-ever players - will provide on-pitch leadership and skill.

Meanwhile, star of the F1 film, Damson Idris is the third star actor to sign-up while GK Barry is taking tips from her footballer partner Ella Rutherford, who plays for Portsmouth FC. There is an I'm a Celeb theme too, with Jordan North also playing for the first time. The Burnley fan will be hoping to form a powerhouse partnership with fellow northerner Angry Ginge - who was the 2025 Player of the Match.

Usain Bolt will, for the first time, manage the Soccer Aid World XI FC. The sprint king is back at the scene of his 2012 London Olympics gold rush. The Jamaican already has incredible attacking talent to choose from in the form of 2025's match winner, Big Zuu. He will be joined by Scotland's Jen Beattie and two-time World Cup winning US international, Ali Krieger.

Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci and debutant Jordi Alba will make up Usain's team. UNICEF UK Ambassador and Soccer Aid co-founder, Robbie Williams, said: 'I'm incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years of Soccer Aid for UNICEF this year, it's one of the most important things to me. Last year's event raised more money than ever and £121 million raised since we started - genuinely life-changing.

'Let's hope we can break the record again this year. Can't wait to see you there. Owen Cooper, the youngest player to take part in the game, expressed his excitement to be a part of the event, saying: 'I'm incredibly proud to be playing at Soccer Aid for UNICEF in its twentieth anniversary year.

'I wasn't even born when the first Soccer Aid took place but I'm a big fan. Becoming the youngest player to take part is a real honour and I'm excited to step out at the London Stadium.

'This event raises vital funds to help children grow up safe, healthy and able to play - and I'm grateful to be part of such an important cause. ' The event will be held on May 31 at London Stadium, Stratford, with thousands of fans expected to attend. The charity match has raised over £121 million for UNICEF since its inception in 2006, and this year's event promises to be one of the most memorable yet





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