Soccer Aid 2026: WAGs Steal Spotlight as Coleen Rooney and Rivals Make St Stadium Appearance

The 2026 Soccer Aid charity match at London Stadium featured a star-studded lineup and a notable presence of WAGs, including Coleen Rooney and Talitha Balinska, supporting their partners. The event coincided with new documentary releases about Coleen's rival Rebekah Vardy, highlighting ongoing personal dramas that intertwine with the high-profile game.

The 2026 Soccer Aid match at London Stadium was not only a star-studded charity football game but also a showcase of WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) supporting their partners on the pitch.

Coleen Rooney was a prominent figure in the stands, watching her husband Wayne Rooney, who returned to play for the England team. She attended with their son Kit, aged 10, wearing a stylish embroidered striped cardigan paired with jeans and a pink Chanel handbag. Her appearance coincided with the final day of the half-term break and came after the release of the documentary "Untold: Jamie Vardy," which features her long-time rival Rebekah Vardy.

The film explores Jamie Vardy's rise through English football tiers and his relationship with Rebekah, who is credited with helping him stop heavy drinking and thus save his career. Rebekah is also set to star in her own reality series, "The Vardys," documenting the family's relocation to Italy after Jamie's move to US Cremonese, signaling a new chapter away from the UK drama. Other WAGs in attendance included Talitha Balinska, girlfriend of Sam Thompson.

Balinska returned early from Miami Swim Week to support Thompson, who started the match before being substituted for Tom Hiddleston. She wore a Soccer Aid England shirt and was pictured with Pippa Morgan, a producer on Thompson's podcast "Staying Relevant.

" Morgan posted an Instagram photo captioning it "She's a WAG. " Also present was Ella Rutherford, girlfriend of GK Barry, who shared a video of her partner from the stands. These appearances highlighted the camaraderie and spotlight on partners during the high-profile charity event. The 2026 match marks the twentieth anniversary of Soccer Aid, which has raised over £121 million for UNICEF since its inception in 2006.

The game featured a lineup of celebrities including Danny Dyer, Sam Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Big Zuu, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam, and Gladiator's Nitro. Beyond the football, the event served as a platform for ongoing personal narratives, particularly the unresolved tension between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen's own docuseries, "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story," released on Disney+ after a bidding war, detailed her 2022 libel trial victory against Rebekah, a case stemming from Coleen's fake Instagram posts to identify a leaker. The trial left Rebekah with an estimated £3 million legal bill. With both women now pursuing separate media projects-Rebekah's move to Italy and Coleen's docuseries-the "Wagatha" saga continues to captivate public interest, underscoring how personal dramas intertwine with celebrity charity events.

In the broader context, Soccer Aid underscores the fusion of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy. The presence of high-profile WAGs adds a layer of public fascination, turning the match into a cultural moment that extends beyond the game itself. Coleen Rooney's fashion choices and family outing reflect a carefully managed public image, while her rival Rebekah's documentary signals an attempt to rebrand and move forward.

Meanwhile, other participants like Sam Thompson and GK Barry leverage the event to boost their personal brands, with their partners' attendance reinforcing their public personas. The match's legacy is not only in the funds raised for UNICEF but also in the narrative ecosystem it supports, where off-field stories often dominate headlines and keep the event relevant in the media cycle long after the final whistle





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