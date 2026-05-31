Soccer Aid 2026: WAGs Steal Spotlight Amid Ongoing Wagatha Christie Saga

At the 2026 Soccer Aid charity match, partners of participating celebrities turned heads at London Stadium. Coleen Rooney supported husband Wayne, while Talitha Balinska attended for Sam Thompson and Ella Rutherford for GK Barry. The event raised over £16 million for UNICEF, marking the twentieth anniversary of the biennial match. England secured a 3-2 win. Meanwhile, media projects from both Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy continue to revisit their infamous feud, with new documentaries and reality series offering intimate looks at their lives and the legal battle that once enthralled the nation.

The 2026 Soccer Aid match at London Stadium on Sunday was not only a spectacle of football but also a gathering of WAGs and partners cheering on their famous spouses and partners.

Central to the scene was Coleen Rooney, who attended with their son Kit, aged ten, to support her husband Wayne Rooney as he returned to the pitch for the England team. She wore an embroidered striped cardigan paired with jeans and a pink Chanel handbag. Wayne Rooney came on as a substitute in the later stages of the match, which fell on the final day of the half-term break.

Also present was Talitha Balinska, girlfriend of Sam Thompson, who made an early trip back from Miami Swim Week to support the Staying Relevant podcast host. Thompson, who missed last year's game due to a calf injury sustained during a UNICEF challenge, started this year's match before being substituted for Tom Hiddleston in the first half. Talitha wore a Soccer Aid England shirt in the stands alongside Pippa Morgan, a producer on Staying Relevant.

Pippa shared an Instagram photo captioning it "She's a WAG.

" Another attendee was Ella Rutherford, girlfriend of GK Barry, who shared video footage of her partner from the stadium. Soccer Aid marked its twentieth anniversary this year, having raised over £121 million for UNICEF since its inception in 2006. The star-studded lineup included Danny Dyer, Sam Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Big Zuu, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam and Gladiator's Nitro.

England emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, aided by Jermain Defoe's two goals within five minutes, and the event raised more than £16 million for UNICEF's global children's programs. Amid the charity match, Coleen Rooney's appearance coincided with the release of the documentary Untold: Jamie Vardy, which features her long-time rival Rebekah Vardy. The film details Jamie Vardy's rise from non-league football to Premier League stardom, highlighting Rebekah's role in helping him overcome alcohol issues.

Rebekah is also launching her own reality series, The Vardys, documenting the family's relocation to Italy with their four children after Jamie's move to US Cremonese. The series promises an unfiltered look at the family's resilience and new beginning, as Rebekah aims to move past the "Wagatha Christie" saga with Coleen.

Coleen, for her part, previously starred in her own Disney+ docuseries about the legal battle, which concluded in 2022 with a verdict in her favor and an estimated £3 million legal bill for Rebekah. Coleen's series reportedly earned her over £1 million after a bidding war. The rivalry between the two women began in 2019 when Coleen posted a clever sting operation on social media, revealing that a single Instagram account-later identified as Rebekah's-was leaking stories to The Sun newspaper.

That episode captivated the public and led to the high-profile libel trial. While the Soccer Aid event focused on charitable celebration, the ongoing media narratives surrounding its attendees underscore how personal histories and public personas continue to shape their lives, blending sport, entertainment, and reality television into a compelling cultural saga





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