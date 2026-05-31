Soccer Aid 2026: England Beat World XI 3-0 as Jermain Defoe Stars in Charity Thriller

England took a 3-0 lead at half-time and held on to win the 2026 Soccer Aid charity match, with Jermain Defoe scoring twice and Damson Idris adding a controversial opener. The event raised over £8.8 million for UNICEF, with Robbie Williams performing at half-time.

The 2026 Soccer Aid charity match at the London Stadium saw England take a commanding 3-0 lead over the World XI at half-time, with Jermain Defoe scoring twice and Damson Idris adding the opener.

The event, which raises funds for UNICEF, has become a staple of celebrity football, and this year's edition did not disappoint. The first half was a tight affair, with both sides feeling each other out. England broke the deadlock when Damson Idris, who had been a lively presence on the right wing, slotted home from what looked like an offside position. With no VAR in operation, the goal stood, much to the dismay of the World XI.

The lead was doubled soon after when Jermain Defoe, a former England international, chipped the World XI goalkeeper Chris O'Dowd from 30 yards after a sublime pass from Jade Moore. Defoe was clearly a cut above the rest, and he added his second and England's third just minutes later, again lobbing O'Dowd after being played through by Theo Walcott.

The World XI had their chances, most notably when Lukas Podolski rattled the post, but they could not find the back of the net. At the other end, Joe Hart in goal for England made a few decent saves, although he was largely untroubled. The second half began with a flurry of substitutions, including the introduction of comedians and actors in goal.

Chris O'Dowd and Joe Marler replaced the legendary Edwin van der Sar and Joe Hart respectively, adding an element of unpredictability. Marler almost had a nightmare when he fluffed a catch, but Maisie Adam's shot was cleared off the line by Angry Ginge, who had taken the captain's armband. The match was paused for a lengthy half-time entertainment segment, featuring Robbie Williams performing his hit 'Feel' and giving a speech about the charity's impact.

The crowd was treated to a party atmosphere, with players and celebrities dancing on stage. GK Barry, who made a brief appearance in the first half, left the field after just two touches, boasting a 100% pass completion rate. The second half resumed with England still dominant, but the World XI pushed forward in search of a consolation goal.

The match saw further opportunities for both sides, with England's Tom Grennan almost getting on the scoresheet with a flying header that narrowly missed. The final score remained 3-0, a result that reflected England's superiority on the night. The event raised over 8.8 million pounds, with donations still coming in through text and online platforms.

The 2026 Soccer Aid once again showcased the power of sport and entertainment to unite people for a great cause, with celebrities from all walks of life coming together to make a difference. The atmosphere at the London Stadium was electric, and the fans went home thoroughly entertained. This annual event continues to grow, and this year's edition set a new standard for charity football matches





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Soccer Aid Charity Football England Vs World XI Jermain Defoe UNICEF Fundraiser

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