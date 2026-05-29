Soccer Aid 2026: Celebrities Gear Up for Charity Football Match

Soccer Aid 2026 is gearing up for its annual charity football match, with celebrities such as Danny Dyer, Tom Hiddleston, Jill Scott, Gary Neville, and Wayne Rooney set to compete. The event will take place on May 31 at London Stadium, Stratford, and will feature a mix of footballers and celebrities. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, 16, has become the youngest ever star to be selected for Soccer Aid's 20th anniversary game.

Danny Dyer looked tired while Tom Hiddleston recovered with an ice cold plunge after Soccer Aid training in Tring on Friday. The duo are amongst some of the celebrities who are gearing up for the annual charity football match which will take place on May 31 at London Stadium, Stratford.

It will see the likes of Jill Scott, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney compete against comedian Paddy McGuinness and Olympic gold-winning medalist Mo Farah in front of thousands of fans. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper has also become the youngest ever star to be selected for Soccer Aid's 20th anniversary game. Owen, 16, will join 32 players including GK Barry and AngryGinge on the pitch on Sunday May 31.

This is the twentieth anniversary of the game, which has raised more than £121 million for UNICEF since the first match in 2006. Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Big Zuu, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam and Gladiator's Nitro will also show off their skills on the pitch. UNICEF UK Ambassador and Soccer Aid founder Robbie Williams will be coaching England's all-star team at this year's game.

The Traitors star Paddy McGuinness will share the gloves with comedian Paddy who will become the record appearance holder, when he takes to the pitch. The comedian has, so far, appeared nine times. Hollywood actor and UNICEF UK Ambassador Tom Hiddleston is back - and vows to pass the ball to a professional, as soon as he is in possession. Rooney - one of England's greatest-ever players - will provide on-pitch leadership and skill.

Meanwhile, star of the F1 film, Damson Idris is the third star actor to sign-up while GK Barry is taking tips from her footballer partner Ella Rutherford, who plays for Portsmouth FC. There is an I'm a Celeb theme too, with Jordan North also playing for the first time. The Burnley fan will be hoping to form a powerhouse partnership with fellow northerner Angry Ginge - who was the 2025 Player of the Match.

Usain Bolt will, for the first time, manage the Soccer Aid World XI FC. The sprint king is back at the scene of his 2012 London Olympics gold rush. The Jamaican already has incredible attacking talent to choose from in the form of 2025's match winner, Big Zuu. He will be joined by Scotland's Jen Beattie and two-time World Cup winning US international, Ali Krieger.

Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci and debutant Jordi Alba will make up Usain's team. UNICEF UK Ambassador and Soccer Aid co-founder, Robbie Williams, said: 'I'm incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years of Soccer Aid for UNICEF this year, it's one of the most important things to me. Last year's event raised more money than ever and £121 million raised since we started - genuinely life-changing.

'Let's hope we can break the record again this year. Can't wait to see you there





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Soccer Aid 2026 Danny Dyer Tom Hiddleston Jill Scott Gary Neville Wayne Rooney

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