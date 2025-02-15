SoCal Sees Respite From Rain, Drying Trend Expected After Devastating Storm

Southern California is experiencing a break from the relentless rain that battered the region this week, with a warming and drying trend predicted for the coming days. This follows a powerful winter storm that caused widespread damage and debris flows, particularly in areas scarred by recent wildfires. The storm's impact included street flooding, mudslides, and the closure of Pacific Coast Highway. While the immediate threat of fire has subsided due to the recent rainfall, experts warn that the region's vulnerability to wildfires remains high due to climate change and weather patterns that alternate between extreme wetness and dryness.

After a period of intense rainfall across the Los Angeles region and its recently burned areas, the coming days will offer a much-needed break. The National Weather Service predicts 'very low impact weather for most areas over the next several days' on Saturday. A 'warming and drying trend' is anticipated throughout the weekend, and it may be the end of the month before any more rainfall is expected, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are projected to climb into the 60s, possibly reaching the low 70s in certain areas. 'We're really expecting it to dry out today and tomorrow,' said Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the weather service, on Saturday morning. 'All indications point towards a very dry period.' This improved weather follows a turbulent week, with Southern California experiencing the most significant winter storm on Thursday, which had a considerable impact — causing extensive damage and life-threatening debris flows in the aftermath of last month's devastating wildfires. The region witnessed widespread street flooding and mudslides before the storm subsided on Friday. The damage resulted in the closure of Pacific Coast Highway, where a Los Angeles Fire Department member was swept off the roadway and into the ocean by a debris flow. He managed to escape his vehicle and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, officials reported. The storm brought a sense of sudden change to residents of Los Angeles and surrounding cities, following an exceptionally long dry spell last year that contributed to the January fires. Scientists suggest that such weather patterns are intensifying due to climate change. Super wet weather followed by extremely dry weather can create ideal conditions for the type of wildfires that ravaged the Palisades and Altadena last month. Initially, the wet weather fuels vegetation growth, which then dries out into highly flammable fuel for fires. Winds, particularly the Santa Ana winds that push hot inland air over coastal areas in Southern California, are also a significant factor in fire weather. Lund stated that winds could increase later next week, possibly bringing strong northerly gusts, but fire is not in the forecast — a positive outcome of the recent rainfall. 'We're not particularly worried about fire weather impacts because of the recent rains,' she said





