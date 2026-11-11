SoCal Rain Forecast: Cooler Temperatures and Fire Recovery Updates

The National Weather Service predicts wetter and cooler conditions across Southern California starting Thursday. This article details the upcoming low-pressure systems and provides updates on Eaton Fire survivor Rhea Borja.

The National Weather Service has issued forecasts indicating that Southern California will experience significantly wetter and cooler weather conditions beginning Thursday evening. All regions within the state are projected to receive at least a light drizzle at some point during the incoming weather event.

Weather Mechanism and Temperature Shifts

Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, confirmed that the precipitation will be minor in nature. Residents can expect spotty showers with accumulation rates less than a quarter inch per hour on Friday. However, localized areas may see rainfall intensify to up to half an inch per hour. Additional rain is forecasted for Monday, with even more precipitation possible in the middle of the following week. There is also a low probability of showers during the upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

Also read SoCal coast expected to take pounding as soaking forecast spells trouble

The atmospheric change is driven by a series of low-pressure systems arriving from Thursday night into Friday. Snow levels are expected to hover around 7,000 feet for most of the week. These levels may drop significantly, particularly during Monday night when forecasts place snow levels between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. Temperature highs will decrease by a few degrees each day through Friday and Saturday. Weekend temperatures are expected to settle in the mid-60s to low-70s range, creating conditions that feel closer to winter than the previous week.

Impact on Burn Areas and Recovery Zones

Officials have addressed concerns regarding the impact of this rainfall on recently devastated regions. Mike Wofford stated that there are no expected issues for burn areas. The meteorologist described the incoming moisture as beneficial rain that provides necessary water without causing significant problems or flooding risks. This assessment is critical for the thousands of structures that remained standing after the Eaton Fire destroyed 9,414 structures, including homes and businesses.

Advertisement

The relief for survival homes is tempered by the severe damage left by smoke. Rhea Borja and her husband purchased their home in Altadena in 2022. The structure survived the January 2025 Eaton Fire, situated in a pocket of other homes that also endured the flames. While the survival of the building was initially a relief, remediating the smoke damage has proven to be nearly as daunting as rebuilding a destroyed home.

Survivor Challenges and Toxic Remediation

Rhea Borja has been living in Northern California for the past 22 months while her home undergoes extensive cleanup. The property has passed through four separate remediation processes. The lead test results from the most recent remediation cleared Environmental Protection Agency standards. A new HVAC system has since been installed in the residence. Borja hopes to return to Altadena early next year but acknowledges that significant work remains. She must pay for the remediation of the front and back yards out of pocket.

The extent of the contamination is severe, as highlighted by Perry, another survivor who postponed retirement to manage the aftermath. Perry reported that the attic crawl space of his property tested at 3,391 units of lead. This figure represents 50 times the safe level of lead. His temporary home was filled with cardboard boxes and personal items in transition for 20 months before these findings were fully realized.

Long-Term Displacement and Community Response

Susan Mohini Kane, her husband Bernard Kane, and their cat returned to Altadena after 19 months of displacement. They began moving back into their home over the summer. Photos shared in March 2026 showed that most of the home contents had been removed, and the walls had been cut up for rewiring. These personal stories illustrate the arduous journey faced by residents of the thousands of structures that remained standing.

Advertisement

Local media outlets such as LAist have sought to document these experiences. The publication asked fire survivors to share what rebuilding life looks like after the 2025 Los Angeles Fires. The goal is to hear from homeowners, renters, and business owners. Many residents have shared photos of cement foundations, framing, and art created after the disaster. Community members are encouraged to share their stories and images for potential inclusion in future features, subject to explicit permission from the contributors.