SoCal city eyes high-speed coastal ferry linking beach towns ahead of 2028 Olympics

The proposed boat rides could offer a serious time savings compared with driving.

Long Beach moved forward with a proposed high-speed ferry plan on ThursdayThe map shows stops at Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Malibu and more–– would connect seven coastal destinations: Long Beach, San Pedro, Redondo Beach Harbor, Venice Pier, Marina del Rey, Santa Monica Pier and Malibu Pier.

Long Beach officials announced this week that the project has secured an operational partnership with Harbor Breeze, a local maritime operator that would help launch and maintain the ferry network. Beach based California‑licensed maritime operator, to support the launch and long‑term“This partnership also leverages Harbor Breeze’s current position as a commercial tenant in SanRainbow Harbor is expected to serve as the network’s initial Long Beach docking point, with Belmont Pier and Alamitos Bay being considered for additional stops.

Also read DeSantis Criticizes GOP After Midterms, Fueling 2028 Speculation

A ferry departs for downtown San Diego along the San Diego Bay waterfront at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, as seen from Coronado, California4kclips – stock.adobe.com The city has already approved an $8.9 million budget to support two projects aimed at building and upgrading Belmont Pier. Once operational, the ferry network would also connect passengers with other transportation options, including “LA Metro , Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus, LAX shuttle networks, and local coastal shuttles.

Advertisement

”to take formal steps in establishing the Pier-to-Pier system. The ferry times vs driving timesA trip from Malibu to Santa Monica, which typically takes more than 32 minutes by car, is expected to take roughly 18 minutes by ferry.in Los Angeles, where officials are viewing the boat service as another mode of transportation.

Long Beach moved forward with a proposed high-speed ferry plan on ThursdayThe map shows stops at Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Malibu and moreA ferry departs for downtown San Diego along the San Diego Bay waterfront at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, as seen from Coronado, California4kclips - stock.adobe.com