Yellow-bellied sea snakes and olive ridley sea turtle nests are appearing in warm El Niño waters, prompting scientists to ask beachgoers to help spot and report them.

SAN DIEGO — Yellow-bellied sea snakes and olive ridley sea turtle nests, both rare along the Southern California coast, are appearing in unusually warm El Niño waters, prompting Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County scientists to ask beachgoers to help spot and report them.

The eighth yellow-bellied sea snake ever recorded in Southern California washed ashore last weekend, according to the museum. Natural History Museum Curator of Herpetology Greg Pauly and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service colleagues also identified what the museum said was the northernmost and earliest olive ridley sea turtle nesting site yet recorded in California.

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The nest was found on a Santa Barbara County beach and may have been laid before nesting events documented in Orange County in mid-September, according to NHMLAC. An examination of salvaged eggs and embryos found that some were likely within days of hatching. The discovery suggests olive ridley eggs may be able to incubate successfully in California under certain environmental conditions, museum officials said.