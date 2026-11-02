Sober October: How Giving Up Alcohol Changed My Health and Skin at 45

A 45-year-old writer trials Sober October to assess impacts on sleep, cholesterol, and skin aging, revealing surprising health shifts after 31 days alcohol-free.

Polly Dunbar, a 45-year-old writer and solo mother, embarked on a month-long challenge to eliminate alcohol from her diet in order to evaluate its direct impact on her physical health and appearance.

Dunbar observed that her nightly consumption of wine, occurring approximately four nights a week, was significantly disrupting her sleep patterns, triggering severe migraines, and causing noticeable skin deterioration.

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The Mechanism of Alcohol Impact

The decision to participate in Sober October for 31 days was driven by Dunbar's growing awareness that moderate drinking was causing existential dread and fatigue that impaired her patience with her six-year-old son, Nat.

Before beginning the challenge, Dunbar weighed 10st 1lb at a height of 5ft 9in, maintaining a healthy body mass index while recording a blood pressure of 104/71mmHg.

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However, medical testing revealed a serum cholesterol level of 5.2mmol/L, which exceeded the desirable range despite the optimal cardiovascular readings.

Dermatological Findings and Skin Aging

Consultant dermatologist Dr Mohammad Ghazavi at London's Skin Horizon clinic utilized an Opatra Dome device to analyze Dunbar's skin using visible and ultraviolet light imaging combined with artificial intelligence.

The diagnostic technology determined that Dunbar's skin appeared to be 47 years old, effectively aging her by two years beyond her chronological age.

Dr Ghazavi identified enlarged pores around the nose and signs of dryness as indicators of mild seborrhoeic dermatitis, an inflammatory condition that causes redness and irritation.

The dermatologist explained that alcohol exacerbates skin sensitivity in the same manner as rosacea and eczema, while also contributing to dehydration and increasing oxidative stress through the accumulation of harmful free radicals.

Tracking Biometric and Sleep Changes

To monitor physiological changes throughout the month, Dunbar began taking daily morning selfies without makeup and utilized an Oura Ring to track 30 biometrics including stress levels, heart rate, and detailed sleep patterns.

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The morning after her final pre-challenge drinking session on September 30, Dunbar experienced poor sleep quality and consumed white carbohydrates, Diet Coke, and Nurofen Plus while counting down the hours to bedtime.

Although the immediate physical discomfort of intoxication faded after a couple of days, the psychological and physical dependency on alcohol remained a significant barrier to maintaining sobriety.

Long-Term Health Implications

Dunbar's experience highlights the subtle but profound ways that regular alcohol consumption can accelerate skin aging and disrupt restorative sleep cycles in midlife women.

The use of advanced imaging technology provided concrete evidence that even moderate drinking habits can have measurable negative effects on cellular health and appearance.

By committing to a full month of abstinence, Dunbar aimed to reset her body's baseline health metrics and observe whether the removal of alcohol would reverse the signs of premature aging and fatigue.