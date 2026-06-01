Soaring U.S. Deficits and Interest Rates Challenge Trump's Fiscal Promises

President Trump's administration faces a growing fiscal crisis as national deficits triple and interest rates surge, undermining pledges to balance the budget. Analysis shows rising Treasury yields are driven by massive borrowing expectations and inflation from the Iran war and tariffs. While the White House points to potential fraud cuts as a solution, economists warn of diminished capacity to handle future crises and politicians are seizing on the issue in key races.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House on May 27, 2026, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent faced a barrage of questions from reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room the following day.

The administration is grappling with a rapidly escalating fiscal crisis, marked by a national deficit that has tripled since 2021 to超过$1 trillion annually. This unprecedented borrowing is driving U.S. interest rates higher; the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has surged to 4.44% from 3.95% before the Iran war began in late February. The challenge is global, with rates rising across developed nations amid mounting concerns about government debt sustainability and persistent inflation.

A new analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model attributes 60% of the increase in 30-year yields to expectations of continued massive U.S. borrowing, while the remaining 40% is linked to inflation from the Iran conflict and broad-based tariffs. Former White House Council of Economic Advisers chair Glenn Hubbard warned the U.S. may no longer possess the borrowing capacity to effectively combat a future economic crisis, stating, "I don't think we have the space that we had in 2008 or 2020 to deal with it.

" He added, "Washington doesn't seem to be full of ideas - good or bad - to solve it. " Trump has repeatedly pledged to balance the federal budget, declaring in his March 2025 address to Congress, "in the near future, I want to do what has not been done in 24 years: balance the federal budget.

" However, fiscal math suggests his policies are adding enormous cost. The administration's proposed tax cuts are estimated to add $5 trillion to deficits over a decade, with tariffs offsetting only a fraction of those expenses. Jessica Riedl of the Brookings Institution notes that under current policies, budget deficits are projected to soar past $4 trillion annually within a decade. In political races across the country, including Colorado's fifth congressional district where Democrat Jessica Killin is challenging Republican Rep.

Jeff Crank, the deficit and its tangible effects-higher mortgage and credit card rates-are becoming a central campaign issue. Killin frames it as a pattern of broken promises: "Trump says one thing and does the opposite.

" Her primary opponent, Joe Reagan, is emphasizing "fiscal stewardship," arguing that every dollar spent on interest is a dollar not invested in core national priorities. With few conventional policy options left, the White House is pivoting to a new primary deficit reduction strategy: cutting fraud.

Treasury Secretary Bessent, who aims to reduce the annual deficit to 3% of GDP (it is currently roughly double that figure), last week cited a government report estimating $500 billion in annual fraudulent spending could be eliminated. That report, examining waste from the pandemic era when unprecedented borrowing stabilized the economy, placed the range of potential fraud between $233 billion and $521 billion each year.

However, critics note that these figures are not an immediate solution and partly stem from extraordinary historical circumstances. Bessent blamed the current deficit on former President Joe Biden, claiming the administration "inherited the worst budget deficit in history" outside of recession or war. He offered no clear timeline for achieving his 3% GDP target.

Meanwhile, the relentless rise in borrowing costs signals deep market skepticism about the long-term fiscal trajectory, leaving the administration's promises of a balanced budget increasingly disconnected from economic reality and voter concerns about affordability.





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