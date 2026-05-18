Soarin’ Across America Flight Simulator Rides Across U.S. Begin Previews Ahead of 250th Anniversary

The new Soarin’ Across America flight simulator ride, enhanced with patriotic scenes, is set to open in Disneyland resort and Disney California Adventure starting July 2.

The new Soarin’ Across America flight simulator ride coming to Disneyland resort with previews ahead of an official grand opening on May 26. The patriotic version of the ride, including the Mount Rushmore National Monument, Waikiki, Hawaii, and the scenic Grand Canyon, begins a limited-time run at Disney California Adventure on July 2.

The updated ride has begun previews at Walt Disney World in Florida and already has posted full-point-of-view videos online. The Soarin’ hang-gliding flight simulator attractions combine mechanical lift systems with three rows of seats and aerial footage projected onto an 80-foot-tall concave domed movie screen





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Soarin' Across America Flight Simulator Patriotic Disney Logo Scenes

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