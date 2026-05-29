Soar and Shore Air Show to draw 200,000 to Atlantic City beaches

The 'Soar and Shore' Air Show is taking place in Atlantic City this weekend, drawing large crowds with military jets, aerobatic stunts, and favorable weather.

The "Soar and Shore" Air Show is taking place in Atlantic City this weekend, drawing large crowds with military jets, aerobatic stunts, and favorable weather.

Organizers expect 200,000 people to attend the three-day event. ATLANTIC CITYThe "Soar and Shore" Air Show is taking over the Atlantic City beach all weekend, drawing crowds with military jets, aerobatic stunts and picture-perfect weather, according to organizers. The air show is in its 22nd year and is expected to bring 200,000 people over three days, said Gary Musich, president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City.

"An event like this brings families. It’s three days here. It’s going to draw 200,000 people over three days. It’s something unique.

It brings a different type of visitor to expose themselves to Atlantic City," said Musich. The boardwalk is packed, hotels are full and the sounds of summer are back, said Musich.

"Perfect weather, great food, the hotels are full the boardwalk is packed right now," said Musich. All eyes are on the sky as the air show features the roar of military jets, high-flying aerobatic stunts and acts like Mike Jamison and the Show Cats. The event is designed to showcase Atlantic City and give visitors a unique experience at the shore. The air show is a major summer attraction for Atlantic City, bringing together families, veterans, photographers and aviation enthusiasts.

For 9-year-old Ian Egger from Neptune, New Jersey, the show is inspiring.

"Really, really cool," said Egger. "It makes me want to fly a plane. " For Vietnam veteran Donald Faust, the show brings back memories and excitement. "The thrill…and you know, I thought the F-105 was powerful.

But these are unbelievable," said Faust. His family traveled from Connecticut to enjoy the event together.

"It’s incredible. It’s such a good time. It’s nice to be with family and nice to see these jets at work," said Lori Faust. Photographers like Rodney Major from Doylestown see the show as a chance to capture something special.

"It’s like when you have major sports, say football or baseball, and you have the all-star game. To me, it’s like the all-star game they to show off what we spend their tax dollars on," said Major. The air show is a tradition that brings excitement, community and a boost to local businesses as visitors fill hotels and restaurants along the boardwalk.

The show highlights include a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet, which stands out even for those with a military background. It is not yet clear if there will be any additional special performances or changes to the schedule during the weekend.





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