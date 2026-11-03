So Should We Expect a Big Blue Wave on Tuesday Night?

That all depends on some key U.S. midterm races. Here’s what to look out for.

to point to a big Democratic shake-up. Not that polls haven’t been completely and catastrophically wrong before, but ya know. Midterm elections do typically serve as a referendum on the current administration, and right now,Texas to redraw its congressional maps to give the GOP a leg up, which set off a nationwide redistricting war.

And while, yes, gerrymandering efforts heavily favor Republicans,elsewhere. So what should you be looking out for as results roll in? Below, a primer on the U.S. Congress, governor races, and ballot measures you need to know ahead of Election Night. Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the U.S. Senate.

Also read Trump Nemesis Begs Voters to Make Blue Wave Too Big to Rig

To retake the chamber, Democrats must win 51 seats this election. To clinch the majority, Democrats must win four GOP-held seats and defend the 47 seats they currently have.

It’s an uphill battle, especially since some of the seats that need to be flipped are in states Trump carried by double digits in the 2024 election. Here are the most competitive races that are considered toss-ups, according to the Cook Political Report’sseems likely to win North Carolina’s open Senate seat, and if he does, it’ll be the first time a Democrat has won a statewide federal election since President Obama’s 2008 victory.

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In Florida, progressive candidateis giving Senator Ashley Moody a run for her money in a surprisingly tight election. Even South Carolina could be in play with recent polls showing Democratic candidate Annie AndrewsControl of the House hinges on which party can win at least 218 seats. To flip the chamber, Democrats must win 14 out of the 18 races below, which Cook Political Report rates “lean Democratic.

” To keep control of the House, Republicans must win four of the seats listed below in addition to the 18 races classified as toss-ups and the 17 contests rated “lean Republican. ” (Iowa’s First District:Ohio’s Ninth District:Texas’s 34th District:Honorable mentions:—a former Trump White House staffer—is fighting for his political life after his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence and child abuse..

Governors and state legislatures have either been the last line of defense against Trump’s policies or his closest allies promoting his agenda. These are the most competitive contests,the right to make reproductive health-care decisions without government interference. If it passes, it’d reverse Idaho’s near-total abortion ban, which isto codify the right to abortion up until viability, or about 24 weeks of pregnancy, in the state constitution.

The state requires an amendment to pass in two consecutive cycles before it can be added to the constitution, so the questionfrom playing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity. The measure would also prohibit them from using their preferred bathrooms and locker rooms at schools, athletic associations, and youth recreational groups.trans athletes from kindergarten through college to play on school sports teams that match their biological sex rather than their gender identity.would amend the constitution to say the state recognizes the marriage between two adults regardless of sex, gender, or race.from joining girls’ or women’s sports teams from kindergarten through high school.

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It also requires that a health-care provider certify a player’s sex assigned at birth through genetic screening, a testosterone-level test, or an examination of their reproductive anatomy. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York