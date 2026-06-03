So dreamy: Sticky messes are no match for this newly released steam vacuum

Messy floors handled fast.

Whether you have a busy household with pets included or are a professional who can’t be bothered to dedicate a weekend to deep cleaning, this mop-vac combo can suck up all evidence of spills, fur or grime from the shoes you forgot to remove at the door.

This vacuum can handle it all, including sticky messes, stains and pet hair. The new steam mop offers 392-degree steam mopping, breaking down stubborn stains, including juice stains, grease and even messy pet accidents. It quickly and easily picks up both wet and dry messes in one pass, so you won’t have to spend hours vacuuming your home.

Use codeThis cleaning essential has the TangleCut 2.0 Resilient Scraper to keep pet hair, human hair and any other debris from getting entangled. The 3.88-inch design is also super slim, so it can clean under sofas and tight furniture with ease. Another notable feature? Its self-cleaning cycle, which uses steam and hot water to break down and remove residue and bacteria.

There’s a second hot-air cycle, too — this helps prevent mold and odors, a feature other mop-vacuum combos on the market don’t have. With strong suction, a long 70-minute runtime and streak-free results, this vacuum is a steal at its current discounted price.

Don’t forget to use promo codeFor over 200 years, the New York Post has been America’s go-to source for bold news, engaging stories, in-depth reporting, and now, insightful, and consult experts on any topics we aren’t already schooled specialists in to deliver useful, realistic product recommendations based on our extensive and hands-on analysis. Here at The Post, we’re known for being brutally honest – we clearly label partnership content, and whether we receive anything from affiliate links, so you always know where we stand.

We routinely update content to reflect current research and expert advice, provide context and ensure our links work. Please note that deals can expire, and all prices are subject to change.





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