So, About That Last-Place Schedule for Packers in 2027
GREEN BAY, Wis. – To the victors go the spoils. That’s true in most walks of life. In the NFL, the victors get punished and the losers get the spoil
That’s true in most walks of life. In the NFL, the victors get punished and the losers get the spoils. The Green Bay Packers fell to 6-5 with their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night.
The Packers turned a 13-13 halftime tie into a 26-13 loss because during the final 30 minutes the offense gained only two first downs and the defense gave up almost 200 rushing yards. By the time Week 12 is complete, the Packers could essentially be in last place in the NFC North by three games with six games remaining.
In one of the biggest games of the season, the Bears rallied past the Lions on Thanksgiving to snap a first-place tie in the division. The Bears are 9-2 and the Lions are 8-3. The Vikings are 7-3 and will host the Falcons, who are 3-7. If Minnesota wins, it would improve to 8-3.
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