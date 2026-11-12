SNY Layoffs: Stewart-Binks Addresses Network Restructuring and Health News

SNY host Stewart-Binks confirms layoffs at the network amid structural changes. The article also covers Greg Papa's departure, Sara Gore's health update, and Kirk Cousins' wife reaction.

Stewart-Binks, a 39-year-old television personality, publicly addressed recent workforce reductions at SNY, confirming that she was among those let go on Friday following the network's announcement of structural changes. Speaking on Tuesday, November 10, the veteran broadcaster emphasized the importance of separating personal identity from professional roles, stating that her workplace does not define her worth. She expressed deep empathy for the hundreds of other employees whose livelihoods were impacted, noting that while her situation is difficult, it pales in comparison to the sudden loss faced by many colleagues.

SNY Restructuring and Staff Cuts

SNY, the sports network based in New York, confirmed the terminations in a formal statement, citing ongoing structural and programming changes as the primary driver for the downsizing. The network highlighted that its core business remains centered on delivering high-quality coverage of the New York Mets and other regional sports teams to its passionate fanbase. Stewart-Binks, who had served as a host, reporter, and opinionist for the network for seven years, acknowledged the harsh reality of the sports media industry, comparing it to a game of musical chairs where chairs are removed before the music even stops.

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Greg Papa Departure and KNBR Changes

The wave of layoffs extended beyond SNY to other major regional sports networks, including KNBR in the Bay Area, which severed ties with beloved broadcaster Greg Papa. Papa, 63, confirmed his departure from the network on Wednesday, August 5, amid significant personal health challenges, including a leukemia diagnosis received the previous year. He and his co-host John Silver had previously fronted the popular midday talk show Papa & Silver, and their exits signal a broader shift in how traditional radio and television sports programming is being reconfigured to reduce costs and adapt to changing consumer habits.

Sara Gore Health Update and Career Shift

Amid the industry-wide turbulence, NBC host Sara Gore announced she is stepping back from her duties on Open House and New York Live following a breast cancer diagnosis. The official New York Live Instagram account shared a video on Thursday, April 30, announcing the decision and sending support to the host. Gore had previously disclosed a nose cancer diagnosis in October, revealing that she underwent Mohs surgery to remove squamous cell carcinoma, a procedure that required grafting part of her ear to reconstruct her nose. She used her platform to encourage others to seek medical attention for persistent symptoms, sharing her experience with transparency.

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Stewart-Binks Personal Reflections and Future Plans

Stewart-Binks opened up about her own journey through these professional and personal upheavals, advocating for honesty and vulnerability over the facade of perfection often demanded in media. She described the emotional toll of losing one's livelihood, referencing the casual dismissals of athletes being cut as part of the business, and how those words ring hollow when one is on the receiving end. Her approach on social media has been to make these difficult topics relatable, aiming to make her audience feel less isolated in their own struggles with career instability and health scares.

Industry Impact and Upcoming Developments

The layoffs at SNY and KNBR reflect a larger trend in local sports broadcasting, where networks are consolidating operations and reducing staff to streamline content production. While specific details about the future lineup of SNY remain under wraps, the network has pledged to maintain its focus on essential coverage of the Mets and New York sports teams. For employees like Stewart-Binks and Papa, the immediate future involves navigating uncertainty, with Stewart-Binks noting there is no single correct way to handle the transition and urging those in similar situations to connect with one another for support.