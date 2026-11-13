SNY has long fallen short of what it’s supposed to stand for

From SNY’s studios there was rarely a sense that the productions remotely rhymed with New York sports audiences.

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling sit in the SNY broadcast booth during a game at Citi Field. Gertrude Stein might have had SNY in mind when 120 years ago she wrote, “Whenever you get there, there’s no there there.

” on the precipice of Thanksgiving, SNY has been demonstrably short of meeting its longtime newsboy cry of “Get your New York Sports here! ” There is only one reason to watch SNY: Mets telecasts. After that, it might be the weekly Jets postmortems and after that watching UConn’s women’s basketball win by 50 or more while courtside voices marvel atFrom SNY’s studios there was rarely a sense that the productions remotely rhymed with New York sports audiences.

Advertisement

From left, Darryl Strawberry, Keith Hernandez, and Sal Licata speak onstage during SNY's panel at Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center, Friday, July 17, 2026. Jason Szenes for the New York Post ABC analyst Jesse Palmer walks on the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arizona State Sun Devils.