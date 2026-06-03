Snubbed: A reader is struggling to get Saga to refund the cost of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to South America

A reader is struggling to get Saga to refund the cost of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to South America despite having taken out the company's expensive insurance policy. After being told by Saga's travel cover partner, Collinson Insurance, that the medical forms were in order, the insurance company requested new forms 18 days later. The reader supplied them but there was no response, leading to a formal complaint. After being told the investigation could take 40 days, the reader ran out of patience and asked the author to intervene. The insurance company investigated and within 24 hours the payment, £33,800 net of a £250 excess, was in the reader's bank, along with a goodwill sum to make up for the poor service.

A reader is struggling to get Saga to refund the cost of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to South America despite having taken out the company's expensive insurance policy.

After being told by Saga's travel cover partner, Collinson Insurance, that the medical forms were in order, the insurance company requested new forms 18 days later. The reader supplied them but there was no response, leading to a formal complaint. After being told the investigation could take 40 days, the reader ran out of patience and asked the author to intervene.

The insurance company investigated and within 24 hours the payment, £33,800 net of a £250 excess, was in the reader's bank, along with a goodwill sum to make up for the poor service. A Saga spokesman says: 'We apologise for the delay Ms H experienced in receiving her claims payment and recognise the frustration this has caused.

'We have now reimbursed her and as a gesture of good will, we have offered £500 in compensation. While this is not reflective of our customers' usual experience, we are reviewing the matter internally and taking steps to strengthen our processes.

' The reader was delighted and plans to rebook their Antarctic expedition for January next year, taking special care when out walking in the weeks before departure. The reader also shares another experience with a care home in Somerset where their husband was placed at the beginning of February. The husband has middle-to-late-stage dementia and is prone to violent outbursts. After being in the home for a few hours, he became violent and broke two windows.

The police were called and he was removed to the hospital where he was sedated and held under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act. The reader is unhappy that their requests for a breakdown of costs, including the window damage, were not forthcoming, and neither was a refund. The reader is hoping the author can have more success than them in getting a refund.

A Saga spokesman says: 'We are reviewing the matter internally and taking steps to strengthen our processes.





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