SNP Ex-Chief Executive Suggests Nicola Sturgeon Likely Aware of Husband's Embezzlement

Murray Foote, former SNP chief executive, admits he was wrong to trust Peter Murrell and says it is reasonable to believe Nicola Sturgeon knew about his fraudulent spending. Foote's comments follow Murrell's conviction for embezzling party funds. Sturgeon denies knowledge.

The former chief executive of the Scottish National Party , Murray Foote , has delivered a significant and personal reckoning with the party's recent financial scandal, directly challenging the narrative surrounding his predecessor and former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon .

Foote, who assumed the role after Peter Murrell's resignation in 2023, now states it is 'perfectly reasonable' to believe Sturgeon was aware of her husband's illegal activities, a stark contrast to his earlier staunch defence of both individuals. His candid assessment, published in the Courier newspaper, marks a pivotal shift in the public discourse surrounding the SNP's internal crisis and the extent of Sturgeon's knowledge about the embezzlement that took place under her husband's tenure as party chief executive.

Foote's own tenure was marred by the scandal. He stepped down as media chief in 2023 after misleading the press about a decline in party membership, a falsehood he attributed to information provided by Murrell. He later resigned as chief executive in 2024 following the SNP's poor performance in the UK general election.

In his reflection, Foote admits he was 'very wrong about Peter Murrell,' describing how Murrell successfully duped not only party colleagues but also the auditors who were paid to scrutinize the party's finances. He paints a picture of a man who presented a flawless exterior of dedication to the SNP and the independence cause, making his subsequent conviction for embezzling over £100,000 seem 'implausible' to those who knew him.

The heart of Foote's commentary revolves around the central question: did Nicola Sturgeon know? He frames it as a logical dilemma. He acknowledges the arguments of those certain she knew, pointing to the conspicuous luxury items purchased with party funds-jewellery she wore, Montblanc pens she used, a £90,000 Jaguar she was driven in, and other extravagant goods. The key, Foote argues, is not whether she noticed these items, but whether she inquired about their source.

'What is relevant here is if she had either the time or inclination to ask Peter how they were financed. ' He finds it 'implausible she would jeopardise everything by covering for her husband on the take for 12 years,' yet his personal belief that she did not know is now tempered by his own history of being misled.

Sturgeon's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, has previously asserted that a 'gold-plated investigation' found no evidence to charge her, a point Foote does not directly dispute but complicates with his admission of reasonable doubt. The controversy continues to shadow the SNP as it seeks to rebuild trust and move forward from the dual scandals of Murrell's fraud and the party's electoral setbacks





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Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell Murray Foote SNP Scottish National Party Embezzlement Fraud Political Scandal Independence Scotland Politics

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