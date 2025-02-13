Snowstorm Arrives in Alaska, Bringing Heavy Snow and Blizzard Conditions

Alaska is bracing for a significant snowstorm as a low-pressure system moves into the Gulf of Alaska. The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall, blizzard conditions, and strong winds to parts of the state, particularly the Arctic coast. Anchorage, meanwhile, continues to grapple with below-normal temperatures and a snow drought.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Wednesday morning brought patchy, dense fog to Anchorage and parts of the southcentral region. The city has also experienced below-normal temperatures for the past 15 days. Anchorage is currently facing a snow drought, with no significant snowfall for February so far, recording only a trace amount. A low-pressure system is moving into the Gulf of Alaska by Thursday afternoon, bringing stormy conditions. Snow is expected in Yakutat and along the north Gulf coast.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Thursday to Friday, predicting a significant amount of snowfall. Residents should anticipate shoveling and plowing as 8-12 inches of snow is anticipated, accompanied by winds gusting as high as 40 mph. The Arctic coast is under widespread blizzard warnings, with wind chills dropping to 50 degrees below zero. Multiple warnings and advisories are in place from the Dalton Highway to coastal communities. The warmest spot in Alaska on Wednesday was Unalaska, reaching 44 degrees. In contrast, Fort Yukon was the coldest, with a temperature of 27 degrees below zero.





