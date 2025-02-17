Snow Squall Warning Issued for Susquehanna and Wayne Counties

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for Susquehanna and Wayne counties in Pennsylvania, advising residents to postpone travel and exercise caution due to rapidly changing weather conditions and hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service issued an updated snow squall warning at 7:18 a.m. on Monday, effective until 7:45 a.m. for Susquehanna and Wayne counties. At 7:17 a.m., a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Tyrone to near Union Center to near Hancock, moving west at 10 mph. Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes.

Locations impacted by the warning include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Owego, Susquehanna and Erin. The weather service states, 'Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. Reduce speed and turn on headlights!' During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Hazards include intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. Snow squalls are brief but intense winter weather events often linked to strong cold fronts. They can cause sudden white-out conditions and icy roads within minutes, even if there's no major winter storm happening. While they usually last less than an hour and might only result in minor snow accumulation, they pose significant risks to drivers due to reduced visibility, gusty winds, and rapidly falling temperatures. These conditions have historically led to deadly traffic accidents. The difference between a snow squall and a snowstorm is the duration of the event. Snow squalls are usually very short-lived (on the order of 30-60 minutes) and extremely intense. A snowstorm could last for several hours or even days. Snow squall warnings are rapidly issued for specific areas, much like tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings. They offer crucial, localized information aimed at saving lives. If an alert for a snow squall is issued in your area, it's best to postpone or avoid driving until the squall moves on. In response to a snow squall warning, individuals should follow the guidelines provided by the weather service, which encompass the following key actions: If a snow squall warning is issued for your vicinity, it's advisable to postpone or refrain from motor travel until the squall has passed through your area. Highways and roads are particularly hazardous during snow squalls. If you find yourself already on the road during a snow squall, prioritize safety by reducing your speed. Turn on both your headlights and hazard lights to enhance visibility for yourself and other drivers. Ensure there is ample distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. This precaution is essential to account for reduced visibility and the potential unpredictability of road conditions during a squall. In slippery and icy conditions, sudden braking can lead to loss of vehicle control. It's safer to slow down gradually to minimize the risk of skidding or causing a chain reaction crash. For comprehensive guidelines on how to stay safe before, during, and after encountering winter weather conditions, visit the weather service Winter Weather Safety page. This resource offers valuable insights and precautions to help you navigate the challenges posed by winter weather effectively. Prior to traveling, take steps to prepare your vehicle for winter conditions by inspecting tires, brakes, and lights, and confirming all fluids are at appropriate levels. A properly cared-for vehicle is more prepared to tackle the obstacles of winter driving. Always have a well-prepared emergency kit in your vehicle containing crucial supplies like blankets, non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit. Additionally, include jumper cables, flares or a reflective triangle, an ice scraper, a car cell phone charger, a map, and cat litter or sand for improved tire traction. These items can be invaluable should you encounter an unexpected breakdown or emergency while on the road. In conclusion, when faced with a snow squall warning, prioritizing personal safety and adhering to the weather service recommendations can significantly mitigate risks. By understanding, preparing, and staying vigilant, individuals can navigate these winter hazards with greater confidence and security. Advance Local Weather Alerts is a service provided by United Robots, which uses machine learning to compile the latest data from the National Weather Service.





